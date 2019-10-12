Two killed as fierce typhoon hits Tokyo, millions told to evacuate
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Oct 2019 09:20 PM BdST Updated: 12 Oct 2019 09:41 PM BdST
Two men were killed, about 60 people injured and more than six million people advised to evacuate as a powerful typhoon bore down on the Japanese capital on Saturday, bringing with it the heaviest rain and winds in 60 years.
Typhoon Hagibis, which means “speed” in the Philippine language Tagalog, made landfall on Japan’s main island of Honshu on Saturday evening, bursting some river banks and threatening to flood low-lying Tokyo as it coincides with high tide.
The storm, which the government warned could be the strongest to hit Tokyo since 1958, brought record-breaking rainfall in many areas, including the popular hot spring resort town of Hakone, with a whopping 939.5 mm (37 inches) of rain over 24 hours.
Firefighters patrol on a flooded road due to heavy rains caused by Typhoon Hagibis at Ota ward in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2019, in this photo taken by Kyodo Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS
“Damage from floods and landslides is likely taking place already,” an agency official told a news conference carried by public broadcaster NHK. “It is critical that people take action urgently to protect their lives and the lives of loved ones.”
Many people in and around Tokyo took shelter in temporary evacuation facilities earlier on Saturday before the worst arrived.
Yuka Ikemura, a 24-year-old nursery school teacher, was in one such facility at a community centre in Edogawa in eastern Tokyo with her 3-year-old son, 8-month-old daughter and their pet rabbit.
She said she decided to move before it was too late.
“I’ve got small children to take care of and we live on the first floor of an old apartment,” Ikemura said.
“We brought with us the bare necessities. I’m scared to think about when we will have run out diapers and milk,” she told Reuters.
Heavy rains caused by Typhoon Hagibis flood a residential area in Ise, central Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 12, 2019. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS
Heavy rains caused by Typhoon Hagibis flood a residential area in Ise, central Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo October 12, 2019. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS
Tokyo’s Haneda airport and Narita airport in Chiba both stopped flights from landing and connecting trains were suspended, forcing the cancellation of more than a thousand flights, according to Japanese media.
Kanagawa prefecture said it was releasing water from the Shiroyama dam, southwest of Tokyo, as an emergency measure and alerted residents in areas along nearby rivers.
Heavy winds have already caused some damage, particularly in Chiba east of Tokyo, where one of the strongest typhoons to hit Japan in recent years destroyed or damaged 30,000 houses a month ago.
A man in his forties was killed in an overturned car in the prefecture early on Saturday. Another man died after a landslide destroyed two houses in a town in eastern Japan, with several still reported missing, according to NHK.
A number of municipal governments issued evacuation orders to areas particularly at risk of floods and landslides, including some in the most populous Tokyo region.
Experts warned that Tokyo, while long conditioned to prepare for earthquakes, was vulnerable to flooding, with about 1.5 million people living below sea level.
More than 150,000 households have lost power, including in Chiba, which was hit hard by typhoon Faxai a month ago, NHK said.
The Defence Ministry set up a new Twitter account to disseminate information on disaster relief efforts.
Stores, factories and subway systems have been shut down as a precaution, leaving Tokyo’s usually bustling shopping and entertainment districts such as Shibuya and Ginza deserted.
Japanese Formula One Grand Prix organisers cancelled all practice and qualifying sessions scheduled for Saturday. Two matches of the Rugby World Cup due to be played on Saturday were also cancelled.
Typhoon Ida, known as the “Kanogawa Typhoon” in Japanese, killed more than 1,000 people in 1958.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two killed as fierce typhoon hits Tokyo, millions told to evacuate
- At least four killed in shooting at illegal gambling centre in Brooklyn: NYPD
- India set to partially restore mobile phone lines in Kashmir
- US officials intensify pressure on Turkey to stop Syria assault
- US troops in Syria came under fire from Turkish positions: Pentagon
- Ex-envoy tells impeachment inquiry Trump ousted her based on 'false claims'
- Indicted Giuliani associate worked on behalf of Ukrainian oligarch Firtash
- US judge blocks Trump rule limiting green cards for poor immigrants
- Japan's capital braces for what could be heaviest rain in 60 years
- US to deploy large number of forces to Saudi Arabia
Most Read
- Former student leaders fear BUET politics ban will fuel Islamism
- Former BCL president at BUET Shuvra Jyoty found dead at Dhaka home
- BUET bans all political activities on campus, expels 19 students over Abrar murder
- Abrar murder suspect Zion ‘confesses’, Shamim arrested in Satkhira
- Onion prices rise again in Dhaka after brief fall
- Abrar murder protesters set five conditions for BUET admission tests
- RAB seizes Tk 10m FDR savings in Councillor Mizan’s home
- Police arrest BUET student with alleged links to Abrar murder in Uttara
- US judge blocks Trump rule limiting green cards for poor immigrants
- Police get 5 days to grill Abrar murder suspects Amit, Toha