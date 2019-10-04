Ukraine to review criminal case on owner of firm linked to Biden’s son

The development came amid an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump connected to a request he made to the Ukrainian president asking him to investigate Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate, and his son’s work in Ukraine.

The timing raised questions about whether Ukraine was, in effect, bowing to public and private pressure from the president of the United States, on which it has depended on for millions of dollars in aid.

The prosecutor general, Ruslan Ryaboshapka, who took office in August, said he intended to review 15 cases in all, including high-profile investigations of wealthy Ukrainians, among them the owner of the natural gas company, Burisma Holdings, where Biden’s son Hunter served on the board until earlier this year.

The prosecutor did not say how long his audit would last.

In initiating the audit, Ryaboshapka said at a news conference in Kyiv, “the key words were not Biden and not Burisma.”

“The key was those proceedings which were closed or investigated by the previous leadership,” he said, but added: “In this large number of cases, there may be ones with these two words.”

Ukrainian officials have for months been threading a needle in discussing the case related to the elder Biden, a leading contender in next year’s presidential election. They have tried to signal to Trump and his allies that the issues will be investigated even as they tried to telegraph to Democrats that they were not bending to Trump’s pressure.

Trump’s repeated public requests that the Ukrainian government investigate a case touching on a likely opponent in next year’s election — what he described in a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine in July as a “favor” — is central to the formal House committee impeachment inquiry called by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The inquiry is examining whether Trump betrayed his oath of office and the nation’s security by seeking to enlist the aid of a foreign power to tarnish a political rival. Trump has denied doing anything wrong, calling his phone call with Zelenskiy “perfect.”

Allies of Trump said that a reconstructed transcript of the call showed no quid pro quo, making the impeachment inquiry baseless. But Democrats said that Trump’s request for a favor and the fact that he had already withheld millions in aid from Ukraine before the call raised serious questions that must be examined.

On the call, Zelenskiy suggested that he would assist with an investigation of Burisma, according to White House notes of the call. The Ukrainian president said that a new prosecutor general would soon be appointed who would be “100% my person” and would “look into the situation.”

The Ukrainian president said his country was also almost ready to purchase anti-tank missiles, made by Raytheon, to be used to better repel armoured assaults by Russian-supported fighters. Trump responded, “I’d like you to do us a favor, though.”

Ryaboshapka, who once worked for clean-government group Transparency International, will steer the Ukrainian prosecutor office’s handling of the issues raised by Trump in the phone call with the Ukrainian president.

At the news briefing, Ryaboshapka said he had not received any phone calls about the cases or come under undue pressure on other matters. “No foreign or domestic politicians, officials or people who are not officials called me and tried to influence my decisions on specific criminal proceedings,” he said.

Ryaboshapka added: “The prosecution service is beyond politics. We are conducting an audit of all cases, including those which were investigated by the previous leadership of the prosecutor’s office.”

If laws were violated, he added, “we will react accordingly.” Asked whether he had any evidence of wrongdoing by Hunter Biden, he told reporters, “I have no such information.”

No evidence of wrongdoing by Biden or his son has emerged, and the former vice president has denied the accusations. But Trump has doubled down, urging China to investigate the Bidens and charging that the country lavished $1.5 billion on Hunter Biden in order to influence his father and win favourable trade deals with the United States.

Ryaboshapka’s comments Friday were the first indication of how Ukrainian criminal justice officials were handling one of the two investigations that Trump raised in the call.

On Thursday, the State Department gave initial approval to the $39.2 million sale of 150 Javelin missiles and related equipment to Ukraine. The sale of the javelins to Ukraine must still go through Congress. Ukraine has been fighting Russia for five years in eastern Ukraine since Moscow’s seizure of Crimea.

Ryaboshapka’s announcement that the case was now bogged down in an internal audit of unclear duration in the prosecutor general’s office muddies any clear signal to either side in the US political debate.