US hopes to see rapid action on lifting Kashmir curbs: official
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Sep 2019 10:22 AM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2019 10:22 AM BdST
The United States hopes to see rapid action by India to lift restrictions it has imposed in Kashmir and the release of detainees there, the senior US diplomat for South Asia said on Thursday.
Alice Wells, the acting assistant secretary of state for South Asia, referred to a plan laid out by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for restoring political life in Jammu and Kashmir after India last month removed the decades-old autonomy it had enjoyed under India's constitution.
"I think we are interested in knowing the next steps," she told reporters. "We hope to see rapid action in the lifting of restrictions and the release of those who have been detained."
Wells added that "a lowering of rhetoric would be welcome, particularly between two nuclear powers."
Muslim-majority Kashmir has long been a flashpoint between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan. Both countries rule parts of Kashmir while claiming it in full. Two of the three wars they have fought have been over it.
Wells spoke after US President Donald Trump met separately with both Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
On Tuesday, Trump urged Modi to improve ties with Pakistan and "fulfill his promise to better the lives of the Kashmiri people," the White House said.
The previous day Khan had urged Trump in a meeting to use US influence to help end India's "siege" of the volatile territory.
In its clampdown in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir, which has a Muslim-majority, India flooded the territory - already one of the world's most militarised zones - with troops, imposed severe restrictions on movements, and cut all telephone, mobile phone and internet connections. Thousands of people were arrested.
New Delhi has since eased some of the curbs, although no prominent detainees have been freed and mobile and internet connections remain suspended.
Trump this week reiterated that he would be willing to mediate between India and Pakistan over Kashmir. Wells said Modi had made clear he was not seeking mediation.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- White House tried to ‘lock down’ Ukraine call records, whistleblower says
- Whistleblower is a CIA officer who was detailed to the White House
- Trump attacks whistleblower’s sources and alludes to punishment for spies
- Crackdown widens after call for new protests in Egypt
- Whistleblower alleges Trump sought foreign meddling in 2020 election
- Afghanistan bolsters security as Taliban threatens presidential poll
- Strong quake near Indonesia's Ambon kills at least 20
- Britain's Princess Beatrice announces her engagement
- Malaysian police arrest 15 over links to IS
- About 30 killed in landslide at Chad gold mine
Most Read
- Two policemen suspended for ‘helping foreigners flee’ after casino raid
- Khashoggi murder 'happened under my watch,' Saudi crown prince tells PBS
- Bangladesh Bank dismisses news of scrapping Tk 500, Tk 1,000 notes as rumour
- Giasuddin Al Mamun released on parole to attend his mother’s funeral
- Four bodies with throats slit found in Cox’s Bazar
- Cabinet approves Tk 102bn Dhaka outer ring road project
- DNCC starts drive to clear streets, walkways in Karwan Bazar
- Police inspector suspended, sued by AL whip for Facebook post on casino
- Bangladesh approves 500 tonnes hilsa export to India in goodwill gesture for Durga Puja
- Mohammedan's Lokman arrested for illegal possession of alcohol