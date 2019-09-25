Trump blames Europe for his delay of Ukraine aid

The funds were frozen before Trump pressed the new Ukrainian president to investigate a leading Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden.

He also said that a groundswell for his impeachment among Democratic lawmakers amounted to a new “witch hunt.”

“I’m leading in the polls and they have no idea how to stop me,” Trump said, though the president trails the leading Democratic candidates in most polls. “The only way they can try is through impeachment.”

The $391 million aid package in question was provided to Ukraine for its defence against a Russian-backed separatist insurgency in its east which has left more than 13,000 people dead over the past five years.

Trump also noted that the funds allocated for Ukraine “were fully paid,” although he did not mention the fact that his administration acted only after the delay became public through news media leaks, and under bipartisan pressure from Congress.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential hopeful, greets attendees at the Polk County Democrats' annual Steak Fry in Des Moines, Iowa, Sept. 21, 2019. The last time President Donald Trump was accused of collaborating with a foreign power to influence an election, he denied it and travelled the country practically chanting, “No collusion!” This time, he is saying, in effect, so what if I did? (Hilary Swift/The New York Times)

And he suggested that a transcript of his July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, whose release many Democrats have insisted on, would become public. Trump repeated his assertion that the transcript would exonerate him.

“When you see the call, when you see the readout of the call, which I assume you’ll see at some point, you’ll understand that call was perfect,” he said.

Trump addressed reporters minutes before his annual address to the UN General Assembly, where he is expected to focus on Iran at a moment of crisis in the Persian Gulf, that has escalated in the wake of drone and missile strikes on key Saudi oil facilities earlier this month. Iran has denied responsibility for the attack, and Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are supplied by Iran, have taken credit. But Trump officials say they are certain that Iran was responsible.

In the days since that attack, which shook global energy markets, Trump has alternated between threats of fierce military action and calls for patience and restraint. A US military response could escalate the conflict with potentially devastating consequences for the global economy, which is powered by a Middle Eastern oil flow that Iran can easily disrupt. Trump is considering a range of retaliatory options, including cyberattacks. Trump projected confidence about the standoff with Tehran, telling reporters that “Iran is coming along very well. We’re in very good shape with respect to Iran.”

