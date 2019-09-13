French court convicts Saudi princess in assault case

The princess, Hassa bint Salman, was given a 10-month suspended prison sentence and fined 10,000 euros, nearly $11,000 — a pittance to a Saudi royal whose family contains many billionaires. The princess, 42, is the daughter of King Salman, the Saudi monarch, and the half sister of the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman.She had accused the contractor of trying to take a picture of her that could be used against her in the tabloid press.Hassa’s bodyguard and assistant at the time, Rani Saïdi, was found guilty of assault. He received an eight-month suspended sentence and was fined 5,000 euros. Under French law, suspended sentences do not involve time in prison unless a new crime or offense is committed within a given time period.The incident occurred on Sept. 26, 2016, at an apartment belonging to the Saudi royal family in the upscale 16th arrondissement of Paris. Several members of the royal family own property in France, mostly in Paris and on the French Riviera.Ashraf Eid, the contractor, told investigators that he was working on a paint job on the residence’s seventh floor that evening when he was asked to come to the fifth floor to repair a wash basin. Eid said that when he took out his mobile phone to record the damage in the bathroom, the princess accused him of trying to take a picture of her in the reflection of a mirror.In Eid’s telling, Hassa called out to Saïdi, who hit and threatened him, tied his hands and ordered him to kneel and kiss the princess’ feet. The contractor told investigators that the princess also said, “He doesn’t deserve to live.”The contractor said his phone was taken away — the princess’ lawyers contend that he gave it willingly — and he was let go several hours afterward.The princess and her bodyguard were taken into custody after Eid filed a complaint with the Paris police.Saïdi was detained for over two months, but Hassa was released after several hours, and returned to Saudi Arabia. She has not appeared in court in France since then, despite an arrest warrant that the French authorities issued in December 2017.Only Saïdi testified at the trial, which was held in July and relied mostly on conflicting testimonies, given the absence of visual evidence. An employee of the princess destroyed Eid’s phone, and there was no surveillance video.At the trial, Saïdi denied being violent with the contractor or threatening him, despite bruises on Eid’s wrists and face.“When I heard the princess cry out for help, I arrived, I saw them holding hands, with the telephone,” Saïdi told the court, adding that he had then grabbed the contractor, according to French news reports at the time.“I didn’t know his intentions,” Saïdi told the court, arguing that he had feared that any pictures would be used in the tabloid press against the princess.Lawyers for Princess Hassa expressed “indignation” after the verdict and said they would appeal.Emmanuel Moyne, a lawyer for Hassa, said that his client had neither witnessed nor ordered any violence, and that her conviction “rests solely on the unfounded and even false allegations of the plaintiff, who didn’t even come to support them on the day of the trial.”Moyne said in a telephone interview that Eid would have known that the princess was a particularly private person who made it clear that she did not want any pictures taken of her.“Being in a temporary residence with someone who holds up their mobile phone towards her, and then realizing that videos were taken behind her back — yes, it was particularly shocking,” he said.c.2019 The New York Times Company