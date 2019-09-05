UK lawmakers approve Brexit delay law, defeating PM Johnson
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Sep 2019 01:21 AM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2019 01:24 AM BdST
British lawmakers on Wednesday approved a piece of legislation designed to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government taking the country out of the European Union without a deal.
Lawmakers in Britain's lower house of parliament voted 327 to 299 in favour of the plan.
The legislation now passes to parliament's upper chamber for approval.
