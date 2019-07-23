Vivekananda Festival held in London with great fervour
Uday Sankar Das from London bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jul 2019 11:58 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2019 11:58 AM BdST
Vivekananda Festival 2019 has been held in London, with the theme: unity in diversity – universal tolerance, peace and tolerance.
The event marking a milestone of 25 years in London was organised by Vivekananda Human Centre, UK, at Logan Hall on Sunday.
All the speakers stressed on the importance of Swami Vivekananda’s message in today’s world besotted with hatred, violence and intolerance. They said the seeds of attaining unity and harmony are sowed in following his teachings and ideals.
Swami Sarvasthananda, president of Ramakrishna Vedanta Centre, UK inaugurated the event by lighting candle. A special magazine ‘Vivek’ was also unveiled.
Sarvasthananda spoke about the great civilisations of the world including the Indian civilisation and how it has now been so much accepted and revered in the West; Swami Vivekananda played a pivotal role in this matter.
An eloquent speaker and highly acclaimed internationally, the key-note speaker, Sarvapriyananda, kept the audience mesmerised in his speech with a special message to the younger generation.
He described about three main aspects that will lead to one’s fulfilment in life; having faith in oneself, having a definitive aim in life and concentration.
He went on how Swami Vivekananda in all three matters gave a very clear message and how these could be attained in life. He also mentioned that combining service with spirituality, grounding religion in rationality and being very contemporary in sensitivities, Swami Vivekananda’s thought is poised to become the ideology of the modern world.
The other speakers in the festival were Gary Thomson, writer and journalist, David Russell, trustee, congregation of Jacob Synagogue, Stepney, London, Revd Alan Green, chair, Tower Hamlets Interfaith Forum, Virendra Sharma, MP and Rohit Vadhwana, first secretary (economic), Indian High Commission, London.
All the speakers, while eulogising the ideals that Swami Vivekananda believed in, said that his messages are also very relevant today. They impressed upon the teachings and messages of Ramakrishna and Swami Vivekananda which are so pertinent in today’s world of discord and hatred. They also said that in following their ideals on religious harmony and unity lies the real source of world peace.
Songs, dances and recitations were presented by various groups and individual artistes including Suraloy (directed by Gouri Chowdhury), Swaradhana (directed by Ashvini Kane), National Association of Patidar Samaj, Vedica Academy of Dance and Music (directed by Esha Ramesh and Lena Rai-Shetty), Malabika Ghosh, Suhita Saha, Prottusha Saha Progga, Champa Saha, Chittabrata Saha, Sanjoy Ghosh, Samar Saha, Sinthia Das, Sudipta Das, Parul Saha, Shreya Dey, Sreeja Dey and Sarita Saha.
An added feature of this year’s festival was the presentation of Vivekananda Award 2019 to 27 people as an acknowledgement of their unflinching support and help to Vivekananda Human Centre over the years which helped the Centre to carry out its various work and programmes.
In the second session, video of renowned exponent of Tagore songs, Rezwana Choudhury Bonnya, was shown in which she expressed profound sorrow and regret for not being able to attend the festival because of an injury she sustained in an accident recently. In the video, she spoke briefly about the mutual admiration of Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda and also rendered a couple songs. This was hugely appreciated by the audience.
After Gouri Chowdhury’s rendition of a devotional song, the festival was rounded off by an enthralling performance by famous Bangladeshi singer Tapan Chowdhury.
In his performance, lasting about an hour, he kept the audience enchanted with a number of devotional songs and also some of his popular songs in Bangla.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- S Korea fires warning shots at Russian military aircraft in its airspace
- Tech executives push Trump on Huawei sales
- Gun ownership rates tied to domestic homicides, but not other killings, study finds
- US to ramp up rapid deportations with sweeping new rule
- French submarine that vanished in 1968 is found in the Mediterranean
- Boris Johnson set to become next UK PM as Conservatives announce new leader
- Trump says US working with Pakistan to find way out of Afghan war
- Turkey will retaliate if US imposes sanctions over S-400s: minister
- France finds wreckage of submarine which disappeared in 1968
- UK minister quits before Johnson becomes PM, decries 'dark cloud' of Brexit
Most Read
- Police get four days to grill suspects in lynching of woman in Dhaka’s Badda
- Bangladesh minority group expels Priya Saha after her repression complaints to President Trump
- Prof Abul Barkat denounces Priya Saha remarks
- Priya Saha explains her controversial White House remarks
- Police using video to hunt culprits in lynching of woman in Dhaka
- ACC official Enamul Basir arrested in bribery case
- Two more dead, 25 injured as mob lynching continues in Bangladesh
- Boris Johnson set to become next UK PM as Conservatives announce new leader
- Chinese money in the US dries up as trade war drags on
- Awami League leader shot dead in Satkhira