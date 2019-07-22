France finds wreckage of submarine which disappeared in 1968
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Jul 2019 08:27 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2019 08:27 PM BdST
The French Navy has found the wreckage of its ‘Minerve’ submarine, which disappeared off the coast of Toulon in the Mediterranean Sea in 1968, leading to the loss of 52 lives.
“We have just found the Minerve. It was a successful operation, a moment of relief and a demonstration of technical prowess. I would like to spare a thought for the families of those who have waited for this moment for so long,” said French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly on Monday.
The government decided in 2018 to renew efforts to find the Minerve, following requests from the bereaved families, and found it thanks to the use of new sonar and drone technology.
The reason the submarine sank remains unknown.
