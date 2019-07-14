Home > World

UK to facilitate release of Iranian tanker if it gets Syria guarantees

  >>  Reuters

Published: 14 Jul 2019 10:10 AM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2019 10:10 AM BdST

British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt told his Iranian counterpart on Saturday that Britain would facilitate the release of the detained Grace 1 oil tanker if Tehran gave guarantees it would not go to Syria.

The tanker was seized last week by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria.

Iran on Saturday reiterated its call for the ship's release. It denies the tanker was taking oil to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions.

The affair has stoked tension in the Gulf, with Britain saying on Thursday that it had fended off Iranian ships that tried to block a British tanker in the area.

Hunt said the call with Iran's foreign minister had been constructive and Mohammad Javad Zarif had told him that Iran wanted to resolve the issue and was not seeking to escalate tensions.

"I reassured him our concern was destination not origin of the oil on Grace One & that UK would facilitate release if we received guarantees that it would not be going to Syria, following due process in (Gibraltar) courts," Hunt wrote on Twitter.

A statement on the Iranian foreign ministry website said Zarif told Hunt during the call that Britain should quickly release the tanker.

Iran will continue its oil exports under any conditions, Zarif also told Hunt, according to the statement.

Tehran blames the United States for arranging the seizure of the tanker. Washington has imposed sanctions against Iran with the aim of halting Iranian oil exports.

European countries do not have sanctions against Iran, but have had them in place against Iran's ally Syria since 2011.

Gibraltar's chief minister Fabian Picardo told the territory's parliament on Friday the decision to detain the tanker, which he said was carrying 2.1 million barrels of oil, had not been taken at the request of any other country.

"Also spoke to @FabianPicardo who is doing an excellent job co-ordinating issue and shares UK perspective on the way forward," Hunt said.

Gibraltan police said four crew members that had been arrested, including the vessel's captain and chief officer, had been released on bail without charge but their investigation was ongoing.

Print Friendly and PDF

FACTBOX: New Zealand v England
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Final - New Zealand Press Conference - Lord's, London, Britain - July 13, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson during the press conference Action Images via Reuters
Anything possible: Williamson
ICC Cricket World Cup Final - England Press Conference - Lord's, London, Britain - July 13, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan during the press conference Action Images via Reuters
England seek to replicate Australia form
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 England's JasonRoy speaks with umpire Handunnettige Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus Action Images via Reuters
Roy escapes final ban

More stories

News coverage of immigration raids plays in a sanctuary space where a Honduran family is staying at a synagogue in Montclair, NJ, July 12, 2019. Word of the weekend's immigration raids seems to have struck fear across undocumented communities, including among people who have been living here for years. (Mark Abramson/The New York Times)

‘Every time someone  knocks, you get scared’

FILE PHOTO: Britain's ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch listens as US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May hold a joint news conference at the White House in Washington, US, January 27, 2017. Picture taken January 27, 2017. REUTERS

UK police to probe leak of envoy's memos

FILE PHOTO: Workers stand at the sea port of the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia Nov 12, 2013. REUTERS

Death toll in Somalia hotel attack hits 26

FILE PHOTO: US Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivers a statement on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election at the Justice Department in Washington, US, May 29, 2019. REUTERS

US lawmakers delay Mueller testimony

US financier Jeffrey Epstein (C) appears in court where he pleaded guilty to two prostitution charges in West Palm Beach, Florida, US July 30, 2008. Picture taken July 30, 2008. Uma Sanghvi/Palm Beach Post via REUTERS

Epstein paid two potential witnesses: US

Flight deck of the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) is seen as sailors sweep the deck for foreign object and debris (FOD) walk-down on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in Arabian Sea, May 19, 2019. Picture taken May 19, 2019. Garrett LaBarge/US Navy/Handout via REUTERS

House curbs Trump’s powers to strike Iran

A photo provided by the Turkish Defence Ministry shows a Russian military cargo plane carrying part of a S-400 missile system at the Murted airfield in Ankara, Turkey, on Friday, July 12, 2019. Defying strenuous American objections and the threat of sanctions, Turkey began receiving the first shipment of a sophisticated Russian surface-to-air missile system on Friday. The purchase of the S-400 antiaircraft equipment was fiercely opposed by NATO and by Washington, which is expected to respond with sanctions. (Turkish Defence Ministry via The New York Times)

Turkey begins receiving Russian missiles

FILE-- Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detain a man in Norcross, Ga., a suburb of Atlanta, Oct. 19, 2017. President Donald Trump said nationwide raids to arrest and deport undocumented migrants would begin on July 14, 2019, in a sweep that immigration officials said could roll out over days, echoing a similar threat last month that was never carried out. “Nothing to be secret about,” Trump told reporters at the White House on July 12, where he was asked about the plans. He called it “a major operation.” (Melissa Golden/The New York Times)

Trump again threatens immigration raids

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.