Home > World

UN rights boss welcome in China, including Xinjiang, envoy says

   

Published: 13 Jun 2019 05:20 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2019 05:20 PM BdST

China’s envoy in Geneva said on Thursday that he hoped UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet would visit China, including Xinjiang, where he said “education training centers” were helping to stamp out extremism and give people new skills.

China has been condemned internationally for setting up complexes in the remote western region of Xinjiang that UN experts describe as mass detention centers holding more than one million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims.

“We hope to see the high commissioner pay a visit to China including a trip to Xinjiang to see by herself ... Seeing is believing,” Chen Xu, China’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, told a news conference hosted by the UN correspondents’ association, ACANU.

“The invitation to the high commissioner is always there, we hope to define a time which is convenient to both sides”, he said.

“What is happening in Xinjiang is education training centers help young people, especially young people, to get skills, to be well-equipped for their reintegration into society,” Chen said, adding that “there are no so-called re-education camps”.

Bachelet’s approach was one of “dialogue and cooperation”, he said, contrasting this with that of her predecessor Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein. “I think this is the right direction.”

A spokeswoman for Bachelet’s office had no immediate comment.

Bachelet, a former president of Chile who has been UN High Commissioner for Human Rights since August, has repeatedly pushed China to grant the United Nations access to investigate reports of disappearances and arbitrary detentions, particularly of Muslims in Xinjiang. China has previously said it would welcome UN officials if they avoided “interfering in domestic matters”.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng, addressing the UN Human Rights Council last March, defended the complexes in Xinjiang and said the “campuses” would be closed down gradually as extremist ideology was vanquished in the region.

Print Friendly and PDF

Pakistan need to improve fielding against India: Sarfaraz
Border backs Aussie to keep building World Cup momentum
Australia beat Pakistan
ICC defends no reserve day

More stories

Huawei seeks to trademark mobile OS

Police officer holds a sign during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China Jun 12, 2019. REUTERS

Hong Kong closes govt offices after violent protests

Telegram traces cyber-attack to China amid HK protests

Alibaba files for Hong Kong listing

US President Donald Trump greets Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, June 12, 2019. REUTERS

US will deploy 1,000 troops to Poland

Police officers fire tear gas at protesters during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 12, 2019. REUTERS

Uneasy calm in Hong Kong after day of violence

Protesters are hit by police water cannon during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets

Bangladeshis stranded in boat off Tunisia

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.