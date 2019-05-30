Home > World

Four killed in Ukrainian military helicopter crash

Published: 30 May 2019 11:22 AM BdST Updated: 30 May 2019 11:22 AM BdST

A Ukrainian Soviet-designed military helicopter Mi-8 crashed late on Wednesday in western Ukraine, killing all four crew members, Ukrainian land forces said on Thursday.

It gave no reason for the incident.

