Home > World

At least 89 dead in Zimbabwe as Cyclone Idai leaves trail of destruction

  >>  Reuters

Published: 18 Mar 2019 10:57 AM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2019 01:54 PM BdST

At least 89 people have died in Zimbabwe after Cyclone Idai tore across the eastern and southern parts of the country, a government official said on Monday, creating a humanitarian crisis in a nation grappling with economic woes and a drought.

The scale of destruction is only becoming apparent as rescuers reach the most affected areas, near the border with Mozambique.

Chimanimani district has been cut off from the rest of the country by torrential rains and winds of up to 170 km per hour that swept away roads, homes and bridges and knocked out power and communication lines.

"The number of confirmed deaths throughout the country is now 89," Nick Mangwana, the secretary for ministry of information told Reuters via a text message.

Local officials say the body count is expected to rise.

The United Nations says more than 100 people have died in weeks of heavy rain and flooding in Mozambique and Malawi, where villages were left underwater.

Rescuers are struggling to reach people in Chimanimani, many of whom have been sleeping in the mountains since Friday, after their homes were flattened by rock falls and mudslides or washed away by torrential rains. Many families cannot bury the dead due to the floods.

The government has declared a state of disaster in areas affected by the storm, the worst to hit the country since Cyclone Eline devastated eastern and southern Zimbabwe in 2000.

The country of 15 million people is already suffering a severe drought that has wilted crops. A United Nations humanitarian agency says 5.3 million people will require food aid. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Flowers and signs are pictured at a memorial as a tribute to victims of the mosque attacks, near a police line outside Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar 17, 2019. REUTERS

Police search homes near mosque suspect’s hometown

Indonesia flood toll rises to nearly 80

Flooding caused by Cyclone Idai is seen in Chipinge, Zimbabwe, Mar 16, 2019 in this still image taken from social media video obtained Mar 17, 2019. REUTERS

Zimbabwe death toll in Cyclone Idai hits 64

Women embrace near a memorial site for victims of the mosque shootings, at the Botanic Gardens in Christchurch. REUTERS

Schools, businesses reopened in Christchurch

Ethnic Uighur demonstrators hold East Turkestan and Turkish flags during a demonstration against China in Istanbul, Turkey, Feb 23, 2019. Reuters

13,000 'terrorists' arrested since 2014, says China

High school students from a Christian school embrace as they give hugs to Muslims waiting for news of their relatives at a community centre, following Friday's shooting in Christchurch. REUTERS

Christchurch suspect bought weapons online: Gun shop

A police officer places flowers at the entrance of Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar 17, 2019. REUTERS

Only one shooter involved in NZ attacks: police

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks on live television following fatal shootings at two mosques in central Christchurch, New Zealand Mar 15, 2019, in this still image taken from video. TVNZ/via REUTERS TV

NZ cabinet agrees to gun law reforms

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.