Home > World

OIC okays legal action against Myanmar at ICJ

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Mar 2019 01:26 AM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2019 01:26 AM BdST

Previous Next
The OIC has unanimously adopted a resolution to move at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for establishing the legal rights of the Rohingyas and addressing the question of accountability and justice.

The Bangladesh foreign ministry termed the resolution adopted by grouping of Muslim countries in the Abu Dhabi meeting on Monday a “major diplomatic breakthrough”.

ICJ is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. It settles legal disputes between member states and gives advisory opinions to authorised UN organs and specialised agencies.

The foreign ministry said the resolution to pursue a legal recourse through the ICJ came after a series of negotiations to seek accountability for crimes committed against humanity and gross violation of human rights in the case of the Rohingyas in Myanmar.

Gambia led the process with a 10-member high-powered ministerial committee.

The committee’s first meeting was co-chaired by the West African state in its capital Banjul on Feb 10.

It recommended taking legal steps for establishing legal rights on the principles of international law – specifically the Genocide Convention and other Human Rights and Humanitarian Law principles.

This unanimous measure sets a precedent for the OIC in pursuing the legal path to justice to address crimes committed against humanity and for establishing the legal rights of the Rohingya population to their rightful homeland in the Rakhine state of Myanmar, the foreign ministry said.

The committee’s decision was endorsed in a fully fledged resolution and adopted in the final session of the 46th Council of Foreign Ministers in Abu Dhabi on the last day of the council meeting.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen led the Bangladesh delegation to the council and to the negotiations in the Special Committee.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Around 150 IS jihadists surrender in Syria

Activists of National Conference party, one of the Kashmir's main pro-India political parties, shout slogans during a protest against what the activists say is attacks on Kashmiris living outside their state, in Srinagar February 23, 2019. Reuters

Indian states struggle to maintain identities

Ten Rohingya Muslim men with their hands bound kneel in Inn Din village Sept 1, 2017. Reuters

OIC okays legal action against Myanmar

Businessman Spavor

China accuses detained Canadian of stealing state secrets

Leader of opposition Batkivshchyna party and presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko attends an interview with Reuters in Kiev, Ukraine February 28, 2019. Reuters

Ukraine's next president Tymoshenko?

House panel probes possible obstruction by Trump

Not worthy of Nobel Peace Prize: Imran Khan

Rafale jets to be inducted in September: India

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.