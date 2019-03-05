OIC okays legal action against Myanmar at ICJ
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Mar 2019 01:26 AM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2019 01:26 AM BdST
The OIC has unanimously adopted a resolution to move at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for establishing the legal rights of the Rohingyas and addressing the question of accountability and justice.
The Bangladesh foreign ministry termed the resolution adopted by grouping of Muslim countries in the Abu Dhabi meeting on Monday a “major diplomatic breakthrough”.
ICJ is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. It settles legal disputes between member states and gives advisory opinions to authorised UN organs and specialised agencies.
The foreign ministry said the resolution to pursue a legal recourse through the ICJ came after a series of negotiations to seek accountability for crimes committed against humanity and gross violation of human rights in the case of the Rohingyas in Myanmar.
Gambia led the process with a 10-member high-powered ministerial committee.
The committee’s first meeting was co-chaired by the West African state in its capital Banjul on Feb 10.
It recommended taking legal steps for establishing legal rights on the principles of international law – specifically the Genocide Convention and other Human Rights and Humanitarian Law principles.
This unanimous measure sets a precedent for the OIC in pursuing the legal path to justice to address crimes committed against humanity and for establishing the legal rights of the Rohingya population to their rightful homeland in the Rakhine state of Myanmar, the foreign ministry said.
The committee’s decision was endorsed in a fully fledged resolution and adopted in the final session of the 46th Council of Foreign Ministers in Abu Dhabi on the last day of the council meeting.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen led the Bangladesh delegation to the council and to the negotiations in the Special Committee.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Indian states struggle to maintain their identities
- OIC okays legal action against Myanmar at ICJ
- Some IS jihadists surrender in eastern Syria but unknown number remain
- Ukraine's Tymoshenko: 'Gas princess', prisoner, and next president?
- China accuses detained Canadian of stealing state secrets
- Syria fighters say IS still holds civilians, slowing attack
- India says French-made Rafale jets to be inducted in September 2019
- Iran's Khamenei doubted Europe could help Tehran against US sanctions
- Not worthy of Nobel Peace Prize: Imran Khan
- Venezuela's Guaido to risk arrest as he returns home to challenge Maduro
Most Read
- Ailing Obaidul Quader reaches Singapore for advanced heart treatment
- Renowned cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty arrives in Dhaka to examine AL’s Quader
- India’s military, ailing and poor, nears its brink
- Obaidul Quader is now ‘conscious’
- Assessed by Singapore doctors, improving Quader to be treated in Dhaka for now
- Top Indian cardiologist Dr Shetty praises Bangladesh doctors as he calls on Hasina
- Biman hijack: Five security personnel suspended, Air Force sergeant closed
- Met Office forecasts storms, heat and floods in March
- Tamim, Soumya and Mahmudullah make gains in ICC Test rankings
- Biplab Barua, Moshiur Humayun named prime minister's special assistants