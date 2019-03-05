OIC okays legal action against Myanmar at ICJ

The Bangladesh foreign ministry termed the resolution adopted by grouping of Muslim countries in the Abu Dhabi meeting on Monday a “major diplomatic breakthrough”.

ICJ is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. It settles legal disputes between member states and gives advisory opinions to authorised UN organs and specialised agencies.

The foreign ministry said the resolution to pursue a legal recourse through the ICJ came after a series of negotiations to seek accountability for crimes committed against humanity and gross violation of human rights in the case of the Rohingyas in Myanmar.

Gambia led the process with a 10-member high-powered ministerial committee.

The committee’s first meeting was co-chaired by the West African state in its capital Banjul on Feb 10.

It recommended taking legal steps for establishing legal rights on the principles of international law – specifically the Genocide Convention and other Human Rights and Humanitarian Law principles.

This unanimous measure sets a precedent for the OIC in pursuing the legal path to justice to address crimes committed against humanity and for establishing the legal rights of the Rohingya population to their rightful homeland in the Rakhine state of Myanmar, the foreign ministry said.

The committee’s decision was endorsed in a fully fledged resolution and adopted in the final session of the 46th Council of Foreign Ministers in Abu Dhabi on the last day of the council meeting.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen led the Bangladesh delegation to the council and to the negotiations in the Special Committee.