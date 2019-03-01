Home > World

US offers $1 million reward for information on Osama's son Hamza

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Mar 2019 11:07 AM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2019 11:07 AM BdST

The United States is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information about Hamza, the son of late al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.

Hamza Bin Laden is emerging as a key leader of the Islamist militant group, said a report on BBC, quoting the US state department on Friday.

In 2015, Hamza released an audio message urging militants in Syria to unite, claiming that the fight in the war-torn country would pave the way for “liberating Palestine”.

A year later he released another message, urging followers to overthrow the leadership in their native Saudi Arabia, following in the footsteps of his father.

US Special Forces killed Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan in 2011. Osama's three surviving wives and children were allowed to return to Saudi Arabia after the operation at Abbottabad.

Osama had approved the suicide attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York City, which left nearly 3,000 people dead on Sept 11, 2001.

Two years ago, the US officially designated Hamza, believed to be 30, as a global terrorist.

Letters from Osama Bin Laden seized from his compound in Abbottabad indicated that he had been grooming Hamza, thought to be his favourite son, to replace him as leader of al-Qaeda, according to the state department.

The whereabouts of Hamza, who is sometimes dubbed the ‘crown prince of jihad’, has been the subject of speculation for years with reports suggesting he is in Pakistan, Afghanistan or under house arrest in Iran.

“We do believe he's probably in the Afghan-Pakistan border and... he'll cross into Iran. But he could be anywhere though in... south central Asia," said Assistant Secretary for Diplomatic Security Michael Evanoff.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A US Air Force helicopter pilot debriefs an Afghan air force pilot, left, following training air strikes guided by Afghan tactical air controllers near Moghkhail, Logar province, Afghanistan, Dec 16, 2018.  The New York Times

US military would exit Afghanistan in five years

Kim's sister rushed off her feet on Vietnam trip

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump passes his adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner during a Hanukkah Reception at the White House in Washington, US, Dec 7, 2017. REUTERS

Trump ordered officials to give Kushner a security clearance

Children hold banners and Indian national flags after Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan will release an Indian Air Force pilot on Friday, in a street in Mumbai, India, February 28, 2019. Reuters

India ‘happy’ at pilot's return

Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhi Nandan captured by Pakistan is seen in this handout photo released Feb 27, 2019. REUTERS

Pakistan to release Indian pilot

Gasoline tanker bound for N Korea: Data

Students chant slogans under the shade of national flag, after Pakistan shot down two Indian military aircrafts, according to Pakistani officials, during a march in Lahore, Pakistan February 28, 2019. Reuters

Fake news fans tension between India, Pakistan

Mass grave found in last IS bastion: SDF

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.