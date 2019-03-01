US offers $1 million reward for information on Osama's son Hamza

Hamza Bin Laden is emerging as a key leader of the Islamist militant group, said a report on BBC, quoting the US state department on Friday.

In 2015, Hamza released an audio message urging militants in Syria to unite, claiming that the fight in the war-torn country would pave the way for “liberating Palestine”.

A year later he released another message, urging followers to overthrow the leadership in their native Saudi Arabia, following in the footsteps of his father.

US Special Forces killed Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan in 2011. Osama's three surviving wives and children were allowed to return to Saudi Arabia after the operation at Abbottabad.

Osama had approved the suicide attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York City, which left nearly 3,000 people dead on Sept 11, 2001.

Two years ago, the US officially designated Hamza, believed to be 30, as a global terrorist.

Letters from Osama Bin Laden seized from his compound in Abbottabad indicated that he had been grooming Hamza, thought to be his favourite son, to replace him as leader of al-Qaeda, according to the state department.

The whereabouts of Hamza, who is sometimes dubbed the ‘crown prince of jihad’, has been the subject of speculation for years with reports suggesting he is in Pakistan, Afghanistan or under house arrest in Iran.

“We do believe he's probably in the Afghan-Pakistan border and... he'll cross into Iran. But he could be anywhere though in... south central Asia," said Assistant Secretary for Diplomatic Security Michael Evanoff.