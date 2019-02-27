India says lost one plane in Pakistan combat, pilot missing
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Feb 2019 04:34 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2019 04:34 PM BdST
India said on Wednesday it lost a combat jet and the pilot was missing while it foiled an attack by Pakistan military planes over the disputed region of Kashmir.
Pakistan said earlier it had shot down two Indian warplanes and had carried out air strikes inside India in retaliation for India raiding a suspected militant camp in Pakistan a day earlier.
An Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman said Indian planes engaged with the Pakistan aircraft and brought one of them down.
"In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one MiG 21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts," Raveesh Kumar told reporters.
Pakistan has not said anything about losing any of its planes.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Michael Cohen to accuse Trump over WikiLeaks, Moscow project, hush payments
- Taliban says India, Pakistan clashes will affect Afghan peace process
- Pakistan says strikes against India, shoots down two Indian aircraft
- India, Pakistan trade fire in Kashmir, US urges calm after Indian airstrike
- Nigeria's Buhari wins second term as president: electoral commission results
- Trump, Kim bet big on personal relationship at second summit
- India launches air strike inside Pakistan; Islamabad denies militant camp hit
- After India’s strike on Pakistan, both sides leave room for de-escalation
- May's Brexit deal, no-deal or delay? British PM offers lawmakers a choice
- Trump lands in Vietnam for second summit with North Korea's Kim
Most Read
- Hundreds of militants were sleeping in 5-star Balakot camp when pounded by Indian airstrikes: report
- Pakistan says it shot down Indian jets, carried out air strikes in Kashmir
- People’s movement curbed, schools shut as unknown disease hits Thakurgaon village
- BSTI revokes licences of three companies, suspends seven for selling unsafe drinking water
- Air strike on Pakistan sparks celebrations in India, seen boosting Modi support
- Pakistan rejects Indian comments about ‘terror camps’, high death toll from air strike
- ‘IS doctor’ of Bangladesh origin begs Britain to let him return with wife, children
- Uttara road blocked by locals, RMG workers protesting child death
- India official says 300 killed in airstrikes, Pakistan denies death reports
- Biman hijack drama: Details emerge about slain suspect Polash