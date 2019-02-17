Seeking independence 'is not a crime,' Barcelona protesters say
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Feb 2019 09:04 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2019 09:04 PM BdST
Tens of thousands of people waving pro-independence flags and holding pictures of jailed Catalan separatist leaders took to the streets of Barcelona on Saturday to call for self-determination for the northeastern Spanish region.
Chanting “Freedom!” and “Independence!”, around 200,000 people, according to local police, took part in the peaceful march at a time when the region’s divisive independence drive is back in the spotlight.
The trial of 12 separatist leaders, nine of whom have been jailed since late 2017 or early 2018, started this week in Madrid. They are being tried for their role in a referendum and an independence declaration deemed illegal by Spanish courts.
“I came here today because there are people, with kids, that have been jailed for a long time. It’s unfair because we all voted, so we should all be in jail,” said Josefina Soler, a 70-year-old retiree who voted in the banned 2017 referendum and wants Spain to allow a new vote.
Spain’s public prosecutor is seeking prison terms of up to 25 years on charges of rebellion and misuse of public funds for their role in Catalonia’s failed 2017 break away from Spain.
“It is a shame to see how they judge in Madrid our legitimate representatives with all the impunity of the world,” said Santi Margalef, a 61-year-old farmer who took part in the march, where many held banners that read “Self-determination is not a crime”.
Catalan regional president Quim Torra and the Catalan parliament’s chairman Roger Torrent took part in the march.
In a further sign of Catalonia’s influence in issues affecting the whole country, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called an early election on Friday after Catalan pro-independence parties joined opposition parties in defeating his 2019 budget bill.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump urges Europe to 'take back' hundreds of captured IS fighters
- May to hold Brexit talks with EU's Juncker; urges party unity
- More US aid for Venezuela touches down amid distribution uncertainty
- Trump's choice for UN ambassador withdraws: State Department
- Rouhani says Iran ready to improve ties with Gulf states
- Japan's PM nominated Trump for Nobel Peace Prize on US request
- Saudi crown prince heads for Pakistan amid India tensions
- Islamic State's 'caliphate' on brink of defeat in Syria
- Lion Air plane skids off runway at Indonesian airport
- Seven militants killed, 15 troops killed or wounded in North Sinai: Egyptian military
Most Read
- At least five killed in Khulna truck-car collision
- Saad followers brave rains for second phase of Bishwa Ijtema
- 49 elected uncontested to reserved women parliamentary seats
- No gas for 24 hours in parts of Dhaka
- Eight die as fire breaks out at Chattogram slum
- Yaba peddlers surrender: Eight of them are Bodi’s relatives
- India levies 200% customs duty on Pakistan imports
- Mild earthquake felt in Chattogram
- Japan's PM nominated Trump for Nobel Peace Prize on US request
- Bangladesh signs deal with Siemens for 3,600MW power plant