Angelina Jolie arrives in Cox’s Bazar to visit Rohingya camps

Her visit comes prior to the launch of a new appeal for the humanitarian situation in Bangladesh – the 2019 Joint Response Plan – which seeks to raise some $920 million to continue meeting the basic needs of Rohingya refugees and the communities hosting them.

The special envoy focuses on major forced displacement crises, representing UNHCR and the high commissioner at the diplomatic level.

This is the special envoy’s first visit to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has been heavily affected by the influx of more than 730,000 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar since August 2017 and now hosts nearly a million refugees from the persecuted minority.

The majority of refugees – more than 620,000 people – live in just one area: Kutupalong, the largest refugee settlement anywhere in the world today.

Jolie is undertaking a three-day mission in Cox’s Bazar to assess the humanitarian needs of the Rohingya refugees and some of the more critical challenges facing Bangladesh as a host country, the UNHCR said.

The special envoy will conclude her visit in Dhaka with official meetings with the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen as well as other senior officials to discuss how UNHCR can best support the current response led by the Bangladeshi government and with the need for safe and sustainable solutions to the plight of one of the world's most persecuted minorities.

Jolie has also met with displaced Rohingya people during a prior visit to Myanmar in July 2015 and in India in 2006.