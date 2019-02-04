Angelina Jolie arrives in Cox’s Bazar to visit Rohingya camps
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Feb 2019 12:21 PM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2019 01:48 PM BdST
American actress Angelina Jolie is in Cox’s Bazar to fulfil her duties as special envoy for the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR.
Her visit comes prior to the launch of a new appeal for the humanitarian situation in Bangladesh – the 2019 Joint Response Plan – which seeks to raise some $920 million to continue meeting the basic needs of Rohingya refugees and the communities hosting them.
The special envoy focuses on major forced displacement crises, representing UNHCR and the high commissioner at the diplomatic level.
This is the special envoy’s first visit to Bangladesh.
Bangladesh has been heavily affected by the influx of more than 730,000 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar since August 2017 and now hosts nearly a million refugees from the persecuted minority.
The majority of refugees – more than 620,000 people – live in just one area: Kutupalong, the largest refugee settlement anywhere in the world today.
Jolie is undertaking a three-day mission in Cox’s Bazar to assess the humanitarian needs of the Rohingya refugees and some of the more critical challenges facing Bangladesh as a host country, the UNHCR said.
The special envoy will conclude her visit in Dhaka with official meetings with the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen as well as other senior officials to discuss how UNHCR can best support the current response led by the Bangladeshi government and with the need for safe and sustainable solutions to the plight of one of the world's most persecuted minorities.
Jolie has also met with displaced Rohingya people during a prior visit to Myanmar in July 2015 and in India in 2006.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Somali capital Mogadishu witnesses huge blast
- Angelina Jolie arrives in Cox’s Bazar to visit Rohingya camps
- Greece’s 10 years of economic crisis take toll on mental health
- At least 28 dead after boat carrying Haitian migrants sinks off Bahamas
- Iraqi novelist gunned down in Kerbala
- El Salvador votes for new president, anti-corruption outsider favoured
- Pope arrives in UAE for historic Gulf visit, condemns Yemen war
- Trump says US military intervention in Venezuela 'an option,' Russia objects
- Trump wants US military in Iraq to 'watch Iran': CBS interview
- Snow traps thousands of cars on Italy motorway, 200 occupants rescued
Most Read
- Actress Angelina Jolie visiting Bangladesh: Official
- Bangladesh has spent Tk 30 million on legal battle to recover stolen central bank funds
- Hasina gives Tk 2.5m for Alauddin Ali’s medical care
- Iranian food festival begins in Dhaka
- Israeli mosque prayer caller fired over photos in bodybuilder outfit
- Doctor Akash was in physical fight with wife before suicide: police
- Record inflow of remittances in January
- Angelina Jolie arrives in Cox’s Bazar to visit Rohingya camps
- Private tutor detained on charges of killing grade-3 girl after failed rape attempt
- Wife, five others charged with provoking Chattogram doctor to die by suicide