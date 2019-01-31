Venezuela's Guaido asks EU to keep pressure on Maduro
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Jan 2019 04:32 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2019 04:32 PM BdST
Venezuela’s self-declared interim president Juan Guaido has asked European Union governments to keep up the pressure on President Nicolas Maduro.
“I said to him, what is your message for myself and the other foreign ministers?” British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said.
“He said two things: please keep up the pressure on Maduro who has done so much damage and remember this is about the humanitarian catastrophe that is going on at the moment.”
The United States has recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate head of state and denounced Maduro as a usurper.
Maduro, sworn in on Jan. 10 for a second term after disputed elections last year, accuses Guaido of staging a US-directed coup against him. Maduro is backed by a number of countries, including Russia.
Hunt criticized Britain’s opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for siding with Maduro.
“Simply because they share Maduro’s anti-Western worldview is not a reason to turn a blind eye to someone who has driven his people into poverty where 70 percent of children in some areas are facing malnutrition.”
Corbyn has said he condemns violence in Venezuela and has called for a negotiated settlement.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Germany, France and Britain to set up European transactions channel with Iran
- Don't deal in Venezuelan gold, White House says, in anti-Maduro push
- Who represents Venezuela? UN, international lenders stuck in limbo
- Saudi Arabia winds down 15-month anti-corruption campaign
- Purported hackers stole US evidence to discredit Mueller probe: filing
- Brazil judge temporarily frees jailed ex-President Lula after brother's death
- US security aid to Palestinians to end Thursday, envoys seek workaround
- Brexit brinkmanship: UK demands deal change, EU says 'non'
- Death toll from Brazil dam burst rises to 84, with 276 unaccounted for
- Venezuela's Maduro accuses Trump of ordering his murder: RIA
Most Read
- ‘Enough posing!’: Ex-MP’s son Rony jokes after getting life for Eskaton murders
- Hasina remembers ‘brother’ Ashraf falling on hard times in London
- Bangladesh court gives Turag, other rivers status of ‘legal person’ to save them from encroachment
- Crescent Group boss Kader arrested on Tk 9.2 billion money laundering charges
- Father of child born of rape in Magura gets to spend life in prison
- Eskaton murders: Former MP’s son Rony gets life sentence, not death, for health reasons
- Scam-tainted Farmers Bank is renamed Padma Bank
- 11th parliament begins with assurances of equal opportunities
- CEC Huda admits EVMs erred at some voting centres in general elections
- Chattogram doctor dies by suicide after citing ‘wife’s adultery’