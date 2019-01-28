Home > World

Australia joins growing support for Venezuela's Guaido

Published: 28 Jan 2019 06:05 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2019 06:05 PM BdST

Australia on Monday joined other Western nations in backing Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s interim president until fresh elections are held

President Nicolas Maduro, 56, is confronting an unprecedented challenge to his authority after Guaido declared himself interim president citing a fraudulent election.

“Australia recognizes and supports the President of the National Assembly, Juan Guaido, in assuming the position of interim president, in accordance with the Venezuelan constitution and until elections are held,” Australia Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement on the ministry’s website.

“We now urge all parties to work constructively toward a peaceful resolution of the situation, including a return to democracy, respect for the rule of law and upholding of human rights of the Venezuelan people.”

The United States, Canada and most Latin American nations have backed Guaido as interim president.

At a UN Security Council debate on Saturday, Russia and China strongly backed Maduro and rejected calls by the United States, Canada, Latin American nations and European powers for early elections.

New Zealand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said New Zealand will not give official recognition to either side.

“It is not New Zealand’s practice to make statements of recognition of governments,” Peters was cited as saying in a statement e-mailed by his press office.

“Venezuela needs to decide its future through free and fair elections. This government expressed concerns about Venezuela’s elections in 2018, and these concerns remain.”

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro takes part in a military exercise in Valencia, Venezuela January 27, 2019. REUTERS

Afghan women praying at the Shah do Shamshera Shrine, known as the Shrine of the King of Two Swords, where female islamic scholar Farkhunda was beaten to death, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct 15, 2015. The New York Times

Canada's Immigration Minister John McCallum speaks in the House of Commons in Ottawa. REUTERS

The Duke University campus in Durham, NC, Sep 25, 2007. Duke University has apologised after a professor cautioned international students against speaking Chinese on campus and urged them to speak English instead. The New York Times

A rescue helicopter searches for victims after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA burst, in Brumadinho, Brazil Jan 27, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Members of rescue team carry a body recovered after a tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA collapsed, in Brumadinho, Brazil, January 27, 2019. REUTERS

Image: NATIONAL CIVIL DEFENCE INSTITUTE (INDECI)

Children play at a camp sheltering displaced people from the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah near Aden, Yemen November 12, 2018. Reuters

