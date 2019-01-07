Home > World

Britain's May to hold parliamentary Brexit vote on January 15: BBC

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST

Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a delayed parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal on Tuesday, January 15, the BBC reported on Monday, citing government sources.

May was forced to pull the vote on her deal in December after she said it would be defeated by a large majority. The government had previously said the vote would be held in the week of January 14.

May said on Sunday that Britain would be in uncharted territory if her Brexit deal is rejected by parliament, despite little sign that she has won over sceptical lawmakers.

