Trump speaks with Erdogan on phone over Syria
>> IANS/bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-24 18:07:40.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-24 18:07:40.0 BdST
US President Donald Trump has said that he had a telephonic conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over issues related to Syria.
"We discussed ISIS (IS), our mutual involvement in Syria, and the slow and highly coordinated pullout of US troops from the area," Trump said on Sunday on his Twitter account, describing the phone conversation as "long and productive", Xinhua reported.
The two leaders also discussed expanded trade between the two countries in their phone call.
Trump agreed to withdraw US troops from Syria during his phone conversation with Erdogan on December 14, the media had reported citing officials.
The State Department cleared Turkey to purchase a package of Patriot missile systems on December 18, with an estimated cost of $3.5 billion.
The Trump administration announced on December 19 that it started returning US troops home from Syria after claiming a victory in the fight against the IS, without revealing any detailed timetable.
The decision to withdraw US troops in Syria was widely regarded as the last straw for Defence Secretary James Mattis' resignation on December 20.
Following Mattis, Brett McGurk, the US envoy for the global coalition to defeat Islamic State (IS), also resigned on December 21, which was another sign of senior officials' objection over the US troops withdrawal from Syria.
The time-frame for US troops withdrawal from war-torn Syria is expected to be 60 days and 100 days, informed sources said.
The US has deployed troops to Syria fighting the IS since 2015, and there are more than 2,000 US soldiers in Syria.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Venezuela navy confronts Exxon oil ship in Guyana border dispute
- Trump speaks with Erdogan on phone over Syria
- Turkey working with other nations to take Khashoggi probe to UN: Minister
- Iran says ready to respond, but US aircraft carrier no threat
- Nawaz Sharif gets 7-year jail term in graft case
- Myanmar court due to hear appeal in case of jailed Reuters reporters
- Top Trump aide says government shutdown may go into New Year
- Trump, annoyed by resignation letter, pushes out Mattis early
- Rescuers dig through rubble for survivors after Indonesian tsunami kills 281
- Trump, angry over Mattis’ rebuke, removes him 2 months early
Most Read
- PSC, JSC results to be published Monday
- JSC-JDC pass rate 85.83%, GPA 5.0 rate drops sharply
- PSC pass rate 97.59%, Ebtedayee pass rate 97.69%
- Results of PSC, JSC to be published on Dec 24
- Oppression led to the birth of Bangladesh, says Pakistan’s Imran Khan
- Results of PSC, JSC to be published by Dec 27
- Yunus’ micro-credit provider Grameen Foundation Scotland collapses
- EC allows Jamaat leaders to remain candidates
- No vehicles on voting day, no motorcycles for four days
- Bangladesh responds to ‘disheartening’ US statement on election monitoring team