World Court rules US illegally froze some Iranian assets

In a partial victory for Iran, judges at the International Court of Justice (ICE) on Thursday ruled Washington had illegally allowed courts to freeze assets of some Iranian companies and ordered the United States to pay compensation, the amount of which will be determined later.

However, in a blow for Tehran, the World Court said it did not have jurisdiction over $1.75 billion in frozen assets from Iran's central bank.

Acting Legal Adviser Rich Visek of the US State Department said in a written statement that the ruling rejected the "vast majority of Iran's case," notably where it concerned the assets of the central bank.

"This is a major victory for the United States and victims of Iran’s state-sponsored terrorism," Visek added.