US considers easing warnings for Americans travelling to China

The US is considering easing advisories against its citizens travelling to China, Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday, acknowledging concerns that the warnings may have curtailed exchanges between Americans and Chinese people.

Communication channels between Washington and Beijing had largely normalised after months of heightened tensions, Campbell told an event hosted by the non-profit National Committee on US-China Relations.

However, he also warned that Chinese support for Russia's war in Ukraine put stabilising ties at risk.

The State Department has periodically issued tiered warnings for Americans travelling to China, calling on them to reconsider visits or exercise increased caution due to risks of "arbitrary enforcement of local laws," exit bans and wrongful detentions.

But the two countries' presidents have sought to rebuild people-to-people exchanges as a pillar for managing increasing geopolitical competition between the superpowers.

"I don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but I would just simply say that this is certainly an issue under active consideration," Campbell said when asked if the US would ease the advisories. He said he accepted the premise that they had acted as an inhibition to academic and other exchanges.

China has issued its own travel warnings for the US, and criticised what it says is increasing harassment of Chinese nationals by US agents at ports of entry, accusations US officials have rejected.