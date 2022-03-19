Cheetah electrocuted to death at a Nilphamari chicken farm

Forest officials said the predator arrived from across the border from India.

Nilphamari UNO Jesmin Nahar said the incident occurred at Sadar Upazila’s Dalbari village.

An official of Division of Rangpur Forest Protection confirmed that one cheetah died while another was in hiding in the area.

The body of the cheetah was in custody of the forest division, which asked locals to maintain a safe distance from the area to stay away from the one lurking around. Police have also been deployed in the area.

Officials from Upazila administration and Rangpur forest division have arrived at the location to catch the cheetah alive.

Referring to accounts from the locals, Union Parishad Chairman Abul Khair Biltu said the cheetah got tangled in the electrical fence of the farm, owned by Waliur Rahman, around 3am.

Waliur's father then spotted another cheetah behind the farm. He sent the news of the sighting of the cheetah to his son and son-in-law.

"After informing the UNO and district forest officials, they retrieved the body of the dead cheetah, but with the other one on the loose, locals are in fear."

Waliur said, "We’ve 3,000 chickens in the farm. For the past month, foxes and wild cats have been stealing 10-15 chickens every night"

“We set up electric fences around the farm two weeks ago, which killed five wild cats and a fox."

The trapped cheetah was loudly screaming before dying, Waliur said.

“As a crowd gathered the other cheetah concealed itself in the field and we called in police and forest officials.

"We never knew that the area is home to such predators. We’re all shocked to discover it."

Waliur's father Khatib Uddin, who witnessed the incident, said: “We turned the electric fences on once we heard noises of a wild animal. We noticed a large creature getting wrapped in the wires.

"With that one in trouble, another cheetah began growling and scared us all. I immediately called my son and son-in-law. They arrived with a flash light and confirmed that both were cheetahs."

Abdur Rahim, who also witnessed the incident, said: "We dragged the cheetah with a rope around its neck in the morning."

Several thousand people thronged the place and later officials from administration rescued the cheetah and took it to Nilsagar.

Jesmin said, "We found out through officials of the forest department that the tigers were extremely hungry and invaded human habitat to satisfy their appetite. The other cheetah is also hungry and the locals have been asked to get themselves to safety.

“But nobody could tell where these cheetahs entered the village from. As we have no experts on wild animals, an official from the forest preservation department was called to the site.”

Smriti Rani Singha, an official of wildlife preservation department in Rangpur, said: “An autopsy will reveal the cause of the cheetah’s death. The locals also mentioned that another cheetah may be alive in the region - it’s also making noises. But the remaining cheetah will leave the location within a day or two. So we asked the locals to stay put and away from farm.”

“We suspect that the dead cheetah arrived from across the Indian border. Cheetahs could be in the area before, but with the reduction of forests such tigers cannot be seen here anymore.”

She also spoke about the dissipation of their forest homes in the country and struggles to find food. So they roam around to look for food.

“The manner in which the cheetah died was not natural, it was killed,” she commented.

“This is a killing. It is a punishable crime under Wildlife Conservation and Security Act 2012. We’ll take proper legal steps against the farm owner after speaking with higher authorities.”