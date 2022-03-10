Bangladesh to make harsher law to penalise poachers hunting endangered animals

Officials say hunting migratory birds and any endangered animals will be a cognisable and non-bailable offence.



Dipak Kumar Chakraborty, deputy secretary to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said: “The Forest Department is working on the new law. The next step will be taken in a meeting of the ministries once they send a draft.”

On the scope of punishment, he said, “Several matters, including punishment, are being revised in the law… A decision will be taken on all of them at the same time.”

A discussion to revise the law was held at a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee, which included the recommended changes, the ministry said.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury, the president of the standing committee on environment and forest, asked for inserting the proposed change into the law relating to penalty and non-bailable offence for killing any endangered animals.

A report by the ministry said the Wildlife Act 2012 (Conservation and Security) is being amended to mark the killing of the endangered animals such as elephants and tigers as a punishable and non-bailable offence.

Penalties for killing tigers or elephants in the existing law include a jail sentence between two and seven years and a maximum fine of Tk 1 million. Committing the crime again would result in a jail term of 12 years and a fine of Tk 1.5 million at maximum.

If enacted, the new law will mandate harsher punishment for killing endangered animals like cheetahs, apes, samba deer, crocodiles, whales, dolphins and migratory birds.

The law currently has provisions of a maximum 3-year jail-term or Tk 300,000 fine or both. Further violation of the law is met with sentences including 5 years in jail and Tk 500,000 fine at maximum.

Anyone killing migratory birds faces a maximum of a year behind bars or a fine of Tk 100,000. A repeat offence raises the penalty to 2 years in jail and or Tk 200,000 fine at maximum.

The Forest Department will send the draft to the ministry for evaluation.

Parliamentary watchdog chief Saber said, “...the law is being revised to consider the poaching of animals on the latest endangered species list as a crime.”

Bangladesh is committed to preventing illegal trades in endangered species through agreements of the 1981 Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora or CITES and 2005 Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals or CMS.

Experts stress the significance of both amending the law and its proper enforcement.

Prof Monirul Hasan Khan, chairman of Jahangirnagar University’s zoology department, said, “The amendment of the law is a key step in reducing risks of extinction of endangered species."

"But," he stressed, "its success relies on enforcement.”