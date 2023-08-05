21 Things That Happened for the First Time in 2021

c.2021 The New York Times Company and Tricia Tisak

1. An African woman leads the World Trade Organization.

​Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala made history in March by becoming the first African and the first woman to serve as director-general of the World Trade Organization. Ms. Okonjo-Iweala was also the first woman to serve as finance minister in her native Nigeria, a position she held twice.

2. A purely digital artwork sells at auction for millions.

“Everydays: The First 5000 Days,” by the artist Mike Winkelmann, also known as Beeple, was auctioned for $69.3 million at Christie’s. The photo collage was the first NFT, or nonfungible token, artwork to be offered by a major auction house. The sale also marked the first time that Christie’s accepted cryptocurrency as a form of payment.