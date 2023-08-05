The need for artistic, socially-conscious media

In 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic saw difficulties and losses for many people in Bangladesh. However, things began looking up as the months went by. Near the end of the year, the coronavirus situation in the country did not seem as menacing to the relief of all who had endured a long, brutal pandemic and the consequent lockdown.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020, the people of Bangladesh, like those of other countries, began adjusting to new ways of doing things. A new habit developed during the pandemic was people’s increased dependence on online communication. Schools and universities held classes online, seminars usually held in-person were replaced by webinars. During lockdown, people became far more dependent on internet-based communication to stay in touch for both information and entertainment.

As cinemas closed, over-the-top (OTT) platforms allowed people access to movies made in different countries. Drama series released on these platforms also grew in popularity in Bangladesh. Instead of going to the theatre, many people now watch films through streaming services.

Under these circumstances, it would be interesting to examine the following questions:

Does this new habit of watching films, web series, and dramas from home online encourage audiences to develop an interest in watching thought-provoking, socially-meaningful art?

Do the contents of contemporary films and dramas on various video streaming platforms condition the audience to watch cultural productions only focused on entertainment?

What types of films and dramas are in vogue in Bangladesh these days, and what could be their effect on their audiences?

The answers to these questions will help us understand the characteristic features of contemporary Bangladeshi films, television dramas, and web series and how they mould the taste of many people in Bangladesh.