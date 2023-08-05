The Year in Photos

In late November, diplomats from the United States and the African Union were still trying to negotiate a cease-fire in a push to end the conflict between the northern Ethiopian rebel fighters known as the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, or TPLF, and the Ethiopian central government. The fighting had spread beyond the Tigray region into the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions. Earlier in the month, the government declared a state of emergency amid fears that the TPLF would besiege the nation’s capital, Addis Ababa. Reports from both the United Nations and Amnesty International cited humanitarian abuses on both sides. Thousands of people have been killed, at least 400,000 are facing famine because of a blockade of the Tigray region, and almost 2 million have been forced from their homes. Ethiopia has the second largest population in Africa, and in a war-torn continent, the nation has been a key, stable Western ally for years.