Caster Semenya Has Nothing to Prove

My first challenge against the World Athletics ruling came in June 2018, when I filed a request for appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, known as CAS, based in Lausanne, Switzerland. The following April, CAS handed down its ruling: I lost.

I next brought my case to the Swiss Supreme Court, which has the authority to overturn CAS decisions. In September 2020, the court refused to change the decision; it ruled only that the CAS decision did not violate fundamental and widely recognized Swiss principles of public order.

My lawyers said we had one more card up our sleeve: challenge the Swiss ruling at the European Court of Human Rights. There the South African Human Rights Commission will support my stance as a concerned party. They submit that “no adaptation, negation, nor self-abnegation is necessary.” This means that the rules compelling me to take hormones to lower my natural testosterone levels and alter my natural state are an infringement on my human dignity. If we win at the European Court of Human Rights, this will further weaken the World Athletics case. I’m encouraged to think I will finally get a proper hearing. My lawyers say the case will probably be heard in Strasbourg, France, in 2022.

Despite missing Tokyo, my head remains high. I am a Black South African. I was lucky to be born with a special talent. But without ambition, perseverance and faith in yourself, you will get nowhere. The many setbacks I have experienced have made me stronger; setbacks are part of what it takes to become a great athlete. I have also had to endure insults and humiliations from a world that very publicly questioned my identity. I know about maintaining dignity and hope in the face of oppression. My goal now is to win my legal case. For me, as a woman, as a human fighting a cruel injustice, victory would be sweet, as sweet as any I have achieved on the track.