Her Name Was Perseverance

Shortly after she and my grandfather arrived in the United States from Mexico, they both worked in the Garment District of Los Angeles. As undocumented immigrants, the need to make ends meet and the fear of being deported were constant challenges. One day, immigration authorities detained my grandparents and drove them to a processing center. My grandmother told me that on the way she vividly remembered listening to radio coverage of the Apollo astronauts and marveled at how surreal it was that humans were exploring the moon. I imagine that, so many years later, it felt just as surreal when she visited our lab. I kept that story close to me.

In February, as Perseverance plunged into the Martian atmosphere just seconds before landing, I looked at the faces of my family, who were there with me via Zoom. I was standing on their shoulders. As they cheered, my eyes welled up with tears. “Mija, ya llegamos a Marte,” my Nana Toñita said. “¡Somos exploradoras!” (“We made it to Mars. We are explorers!”)

I flashed back to her Apollo story, and everything came full circle. So many of us are products of immigrants like my grandmother, who believed that there was something more out there for them. Whether they came to America for more opportunities, education or safety, they bravely took those first steps into an unknown, intimidating world. They risked everything, and they faced the many challenges of being first. But through their struggles and successes, they marked a landing site for the next generation and created a path for us to follow and build upon. My grandmother had been my Pathfinder, and I was her Perseverance.

I have come to appreciate that humanity is more like our anthropomorphized robotic explorers than we perceive. Like us, they come from generations of explorers. On Mars, we stand on the foundations built in years past by Curiosity, Opportunity and Spirit. Now Perseverance and Ingenuity push the boundaries of possibility.