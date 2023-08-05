The Depths of Our Humanity

Is it useful to ask who is to blame for this catastrophe? The political responsibilities can be shared between the north and the south and are intertwined in such a way that each side can present a solid argument relieving itself of blame: Hasn’t the south long been a victim while its riches were exploited by the north? And hasn’t the north, whether we like to say it or not, been responsible for pulling untold migrants from the sea, saving them from a watery death?

There is a universal ethical rule — a “categorical imperative” — that an 18th century philosopher placed at the center of his foundational system of moral philosophy: “Act in such a way that you always treat humanity, whether in your own person or in the person of any other, never simply as a means but always at the same time as an end.”

We owe this imperative to Immanuel Kant’s pioneering “Groundwork of the Metaphysics of Morals.” All of those taking action to save the lives of migrants — not only in the Mediterranean but the world over — act in accordance with Kant’s injunction, both in body and in spirit. They deserve not only our praise and our respect, but also substantial international support. Regarding the case at hand, it is thanks to these individuals of good will, whether supported by nongovernmental organizations or the offices of the United Nations, that the Mediterranean might continue to pass as the cradle of European civilization, and not its grave.

Artists and thinkers like Rachid Koraichi are here to keep us awake. His cemetery is not only a consolation for the souls lost to the Mediterranean and the people close to them, it is also a work that expresses — better than a hundred speeches could — a grief that must be shared between north and south. Holding our hearts with its beauty, the Jardin d’Afrique sensitizes us to the conditions endured by migrants the world over, renewing our sense of shared humanity. Generosity and solidarity are not illusions: They exist within the societies of the north, as well as of the south.

The Jardin d’Afrique reminds us of the only thing preventing humanity itself from a collective shipwreck: the refusal to remain indifferent to the suffering of others.