Can Colonialism Be Overcome?

Daily life in Niger today is not that different from what it was when I was young. It’s even comparable to when the French began uranium mining here in the late 1960s. We existed then to supply exports to France — cheap labor, material goods, natural resources — and our function is the same today. Our most valuable resources, our uranium deposits, belong to France, contractually anyway, and get sent there. Perhaps if we had built these mines ourselves, we could have kept some of the money. Per the United Nations’ Human Development Index, which analyzes a population’s average health, education level and income to measure a country’s quality of life, Niger ranks dead last on the list of 189 countries and territories.

One might think that with our bountiful natural resources, we might have a functioning, maybe even advanced, power grid. But while our uranium powers some of the nuclear electricity France runs on, we have to import much of our electricity from Nigeria, another former colony. It seems that we exist only as an afterthought.

I grew up learning guitar on a contraption made from wood and bicycle wire. When I finally got a real guitar, I plugged it into an amplifier that ran on batteries. In fact, I still use battery-powered amplifiers. A handful of albums and a dozen tours into my career, I still can’t depend on Niger’s power grid when it’s time to play music. Unlike most American and European musicians, my band can’t plug their equipment into a wall. As for getting to shows, the mining trails that were built between the cities and towns that sprung up around French-owned plants barely help anybody. When my band and I visit the United States, it takes us less than five hours to travel the approximate 200 miles between New York and Boston. The distance between Arlit and Agadez, a city in my province, is 50 miles shorter, but the trip takes about 10 hours longer. Arlit and Niamey, Niger’s capital, are 750 miles apart, but traveling from one to the other requires an overnight stop — and sometimes a second. This situation is not the starkest reminder of the colonial legacy France has left behind in my country, but it’s an immediate one.