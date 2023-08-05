World Outlook: The Past Is Present

c.2021 Dawoud Bey

IN A SERIES OF PHOTOGRAPHS TAKEN ON FORMER LOUISIANA PLANTATIONS, THE PHOTOGRAPHER DAWOUD BEY FOUND ECHOES OF THE PAST THAT STILL INFORM THE PRESENT.

George’s Floyd’s murder occurred just after I spent several months photographing on and around the landscapes of former plantation sites in Louisiana, at which time I had been forced to stop photographing and go into quarantine because of Covid-19. For me, Floyd’s death at the hands of a white police officer reverberated with the history embedded in the landscape where I’d been spending those months, calling its history of gratuitous violence and disregard for Black life back into view. But this time, the world responded with an outrage suggesting that continued disregard for Black life, and its various recurring contemporary manifestations, would not be condoned or ignored. Returning to Louisiana recently only reinforced my belief that we forget history at our own peril, and that calling it to remembrance — as I do in my work — keeps us alert and responsive to the presence of those horrific pieces of a past, which, left untended, can return to haunt us yet again.

In 2019, the year leading up to the pandemic, I had spent considerable time in Louisiana, sustaining the work I do as an artist and photographer; seeking to create an engagement with African American history, and the ways that those inherent tensions and traumas not only point us back to the past, but also find resonance in our contemporary moment. The long year of self-quarantine that followed afforded me the time and space to reflect even more deeply on what this work of mine might mean now.