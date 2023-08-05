Global Agenda: Events to Shake, or Gently Rattle, the World in 2022

c.2021 The New York Times Company and Masha Goncharova

Before looking ahead to 2022, let’s take a moment to reflect on 2021, the rebound year to 2020. (They blur at some point, don’t they?) At least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine was distributed to some 4.02 billion people worldwide, but the highly contagious Delta variant caused infection rates to swell, casting doubt on the feasibility of large, in-person gatherings. Undeterred, global events got creative.

When Britain added Turkey to its “red list” of high-risk travel destinations three weeks before the Champions League soccer final in Istanbul, the league’s governing body, UEFA, moved the match to Porto, Portugal. Despite a spike in coronavirus cases in Iraq, Pope Francis made the first-ever papal visit to the country, which included stops in former Islamic State strongholds in northern Iraq ravaged by militants. In Tokyo, as Covid-19 cases surged in the run-up to the Summer Olympics, spectators were largely barred from attending events, which led to some of the best organized — yet oddest — Games in history.

Meanwhile, the internet was at full capacity. According to a Pew Research Center survey in April, 81 percent of Americans joined video calls after the pandemic’s onset, and 43 percent of them employed those calls in new ways: for weddings, funerals, church meetings, dates and doctor appointments. The great Facebook outage of Oct. 4 — when the company’s family of apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook itself, went offline for more than five hours — caused a good chunk of Facebook’s 3.5 billion users to flock to other social media like Twitter. The incident exposed our fierce dependence on social media, particularly in a post-Covid world, and the potential fragility of the very platforms through which we communicate.