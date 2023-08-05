Designing a Digital Future

Rather than merely being a realm of entertainment, a distraction from reality, a network for information or a helpful tool for how we do things, the digital world is now a necessity for many of us in continuing our daily lives, whether we’re required to work from home, making ends meet by juggling part-time jobs for delivery apps or keeping in touch with loved ones whom we can’t travel to see in person. More than that, it plays just as large a role in shaping how we feel about our physical environments. A broken web page or a buggy app might have been just annoying before, but can now have a real impact on our quality of life.

Most importantly, as our emotional connector, technology is a vital space for our humanness. During the pandemic it was our lifeline to our loved ones, our doctors, our support systems and a place to catalyze social change. It secured a newfound space in our psyche, a habitat with its own power to affect who we are at a deeper level than ever before.

But technology has also been designed to target our weaknesses — testing our attention, playing on our fears, fanning our materialistic urges and heightening our self-consciousness. Grabby headlines, unrealistic or retouched content on social media and pop-up ads promising quick money are primarily meant to get us to click, or at least to linger, because, in the eyes of tech companies, we are no more than our data, useless but for our habits. The world of digital data is where money can be made and power gained.

That attitude holds serious implications, given how intertwined the digital has become in our daily lives. We know that the new physical-digital world is here to stay. From fashion to art to architecture, our digital avatars are now becoming part of our physical reality. In exploring the potential of this hybrid terrain, of both our public and private lives, we’re still learning how to engage it with self-awareness and the knowledge that what we put out in the world changes how it affects us.

It’s a feedback loop similar to what we see in good architecture or design — if a well-designed home or neighborhood encourages people to live happier, healthier lives, they might then redirect that positive energy back into their community. As we spend more time in a digitized world, we slowly change it, as we have slowly changed the internet over the past few decades. But if we continue to use the digital world as an outlet for our fears and anxieties — using it as a place to reinforce our prejudices on social media or spread conspiracy theories on message boards — or as a platform to acquire money or power, then I believe it will just grow to encourage more of those actions in the future.

As we embrace the increased presence of technology in a post-pandemic everyday and with a long-term look to the future, we’ll safeguard our well-being only by remembering the power that spaces — physical, digital and hybrid — have on us. That starts with humanizing our technology.

I believe that by designing our physical spaces to reflect how we want to feel and interact with each other, and shaping our digital spaces through the lenses of equity and empathy, we can shape a future in which we co-evolve with technology into a better version of ourselves.