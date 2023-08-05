Noam Chomsky on Anarchism, Climate Change and Nuclear War

Q: If it trends back in that direction, how do you keep it from becoming representative democracy again?

A: Representative democracy does not exist. If you had a real representative democracy, then it would be very much like this: The community would select people to carry out this test because they’re good at it or maybe they want it and others don’t; others want something else. But it would be under popular supervision, recall if necessary and constant interaction. So, I think there should be participation at all points. Now, take your own example: distributing a vaccine. People should have some say in this. How do we want it to be done? If somebody refuses to accept the vaccine, what should we do about it? That’s a live problem right now. Almost half of Republicans are going to refuse to accept the vaccine. What that says is we’ll never get out of the Covid crisis because we’ll never get a level of immunity which will make it kind of like flu, maybe you get a shot every year. But it’s not lethal. We’ll never get to that. Or suppose some individual says, “I’m not going to wear a mask.” What do we do about it? Well, those are problems that the community has to decide on. Suppose somebody says, “I’m not going to obey traffic laws, I don’t like them. I’m going to run through red lights and drive on the left side of the road. I want to be free.” Well, I have to make decisions about that. Saying, “I’m not going to wear a mask” is not very different from that. It says, “I’m going to go out to the shopping mall and if I infect you, it’s your problem.” Communities are going to have to make decisions about things like this.

Q: If we’re back in a system where some people say, “Well, you got to wear masks and be doing a business lockdown,” and other people say, “No, that’s an unfair imposition of dominance over me,” then it sounds to me like we’re sort of talking about more marginal changes to what we have now than, certainly, the word anarchism sounds like.

A: What, would eliminating the job contract be marginal?

Q: So, tell me about that: How would you eliminate the job contract?

A: By the way that 19th-century working people, factory girls and farmers wanted to do it. Participants should run their own enterprises. Groups of farmers should get together and work out ways to run their own cooperative control over marketing and development. People in the service industry should do the same thing. That’s how we should move toward popular control of institutions. That would be a totally different world than the one we live in. It’s not marginal. But you’re quite right that questions of conflict are going to come up all the time. Can’t help it. Take the happiest family in the world. There’s going to be conflict inside. You figure out ways to resolve them. We wouldn’t even want a world in which there are no conflicts. It would be too boring to live in. There are different opinions, different attitudes, different ideas. That’s how creative work takes place. That’s how changes take place. Life should be structured so that these can be handled in civilized ways, the way it is, say, in a happy family or a well-run enterprise, that decent faculty department, that decent worker-owned industry, lots of structures like that — farmers’ cooperatives, farmers’ associations, many such things. We would like it to be structured as much as possible so that you’re going to have civilized, thoughtful interchange to try to work out the problems that exist.