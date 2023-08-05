What Privilege Means in the Climate Crisis Fight

c.2021 The New York Times Company and Carola Rackete

TURNING POINT: The United Nations called a report on climate change released in August “code red for humanity.”

NO LONGER INSULATED FROM THE CLIMATE CRISIS, THE GLOBAL NORTH HAS THE POWER TO LEAD THE CHARGE AGAINST THE POLLUTERS IT HAS LONG ENABLED.

The climate crisis has been building for decades, but only since the mid-2000s has it truly come to the attention of the richer countries that comprise the Global North. Wildfires from California to Greece and flash floods from New York City to Germany have opened peoples’ eyes to the fact that this global crisis is real — and it is in danger of spinning out of our control if something isn’t done to stop it.

This past summer, the world's climate scientists published the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, highlighting, once again, the need to act now. But rather than finding conviction in the many public reactions to these dire warnings, I instead sense a feeling of helplessness. Many in the Global North seem unable — or unwilling — to connect our growth-based, consumption-driven economy with the intensifying natural disasters around us.

We live in countries that burned through their share of the world’s CO2 budget long ago — if we account for the historic emissions released since 1850. But the effects of that overspending have mostly ravaged the far-away countries that we don’t see, whose citizens face far greater risks to their personal safety when they speak out against this injustice. I believe that those of us who can act have a responsibility to do so. Embracing activism to combat polluters — who hurt the whole world — is a way to begin to repay our debt. Indeed, that ability to organize and protest safely is, to me, one of the most powerful symptoms of our privilege. And in my experience, exercising that privilege is the most effective way to help move the entire world toward a safer, more just future for all life on this planet.

My first encounter with the frustration and helplessness many of us face came a decade ago. I had graduated from maritime college and received my commercial navigation license, and in August 2011, I brought the German research icebreaker RV Polarstern to the North Pole. Our scientists cheered and toasted the journey on the frozen deck. But within a few minutes, everyone was back to work, and I saw concerned faces. We couldn’t carry out the ice measurements we had come to take directly at the North Pole, because there was simply not enough old ice. In the end, we had to search for a sizeable old ice floe using a helicopter. Frustration reigned among the older scientists, whose decades of reports and warnings about the climate crisis had mostly been ignored.