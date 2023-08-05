Our Points

Pandemic and COVID-19.

These two words, associated with a deepening sense of despair, distress, fear, grief, vulnerability, anger and isolation, have dominated the broad brushstrokes of the story in Bangladesh and the crisis-convulsed wider world for the better part of the year we are leaving behind.

In 2020’s slipstream, as we pay evanescent, ever-evolving tributes to those we lost – and continue to lose in every which unimagined way – the confluence of the inequitable effects of the once-in-a-century pandemic and profound social disruptions will continue to shape our conversations.

The novel microorganism has enshrouded and decimated the world we knew and already clocked millions in preventable deaths, leading to a social crisis, an economic crisis, a human crisis. As we are stepping into 2021 with the deadly flu still raging in different variants and a vaccine rolled out in the West, we are still unsure what the world will look like by the time the human race will have got on top of the pandemic.

Arun Devnath, in the cover story, discusses at length how the pandemic has brought together nations to fight it off, their struggles, and the major economic challenges it poses moving forward.