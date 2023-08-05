Economic peril in pandemic

A period of perilous moments: 2021. The world will be judged in the future against the backdrop of a global pandemic in its second, unrelenting year. It will be remembered for a colossal tragedy brought by the vagaries of an elusive, mutating virus. It’s not only about the loss of lives that shaped our era. It’s also about the economic ruin that spread like wildfire across the closely-knit community of trade and commerce. The early chapters of the pandemic darkened in January 2020 when the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the coronavirus a global health emergency. That was a chilling acknowledgement of the risk the virus posed to countries beyond its origin in China and of the need for a more coordinated international response to the outbreak. Many countries shut their borders, delinking themselves from the rest of the world and raising a question mark on the globalised economy.
What felt like a horror story in 2020 rolled along with us into 2021. A common thread that bound all of us at a personal, national and global level was the COVID-19 virus. Everyone faced its wrath and, for the first time, a personal loss or the death of an acquaintance or a celebrity shook us to the core. The global death toll from the disease climbed past 5 million already, with an ominous forecast that it will continue to rise in the next year.
Looking back, it also felt like a year of human empathy that played out on a global scale. While the delta variant brought with it a variant of suffering, loss and pain of an unprecedented level, we also saw global collaboration in developing and testing vaccines in a desperate race against time. Financial and political commitments to the development of vaccines were unprecedented. While we saw vaccine nationalism in the initial days, many nations later came forward with help. The concept of family broadened beyond our personal realm. Strangers at times offered help. Volunteers carried coffins and offered food to the children who went to bed hungry. Many were left to die alone in hospitals or in their own tiny rooms at home. But doctors and nurses on the frontline stretched out hands of kindness. Humans have the power to unite and fight back for survival and also to save the lives of others.
CRACKS APEAR
Since March 2020, the state of the economy has been tied inexorably to the state of the pandemic. The pandemic with its lengthening shadows steamrolled Bangladesh’s economy, dragging GDP growth in fiscal 2019-20 down to 3.45 percent, the lowest level in three decades. Economic growth rebounded in the year to June 2021.
The emergence of the dreaded delta variant saw a severe second wave of infections and deaths. The Bangladesh government stepped in, imposing a series of lockdowns that brought much of the country to a standstill in the hopes of breaking the transmission chain. The decision was tough but inevitable.
But the measures seemed to have paid off. Not only have cases and deaths dwindled over time, but the economy also seemed to have rebounded, with most indicators turning positive. Economic growth bounced back to 6.94 percent in the year ended June 2021, much better than a year earlier.
But there was another monster lurking in the shadows. The Omicron variant found in November 2021 -- and the international response to its discovery -- led to an assumption that COVID-related disruptions to the economy may well last for years, not months.
Then there was India’s outbreak, an enormous tragedy for its own people. It’s also a catastrophe for the rest of the world. Ninety-two developing nations, including Bangladesh, depended on India, home to the Serum Institute, the world’s largest vaccine maker, for the doses to protect their own populations. India was caught in two jarring realities – pressure to meet global vaccine commitments and an even more pressing need to vaccinate its own population.
A surge of infections in Brazil and India, bringing death and suffering on a scale never seen before, was a reminder that controlling the virus was ultimately a global challenge. But much of the world was engaged in vaccine nationalism because vaccinating the world meant producing doses for upwards of 7 billion people, but no one articulated a means of making that goal achievable.
In January 2021, Bangladesh saw a silver lining in the gathering gloom. India officially handed over a consignment of about two million vaccine doses as a gift to Bangladesh, before sending any consignment purchased by the government -- a masterclass in vaccine diplomacy by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A supply was later constrained by India’s domestic obligations as the crisis reached epic proportions.
What we saw in India was a “perfect storm” of factors, including new and existing variants, a continuous stream of political rallies and religious gatherings with no social distancing or mask-wearing, and a general complacency on the part of the Indian government, which was slow to respond to a crisis in which it had prematurely claimed victory. That crisis affected poor nations from Kenya and Ghana to Bangladesh and Indonesia. The nations reliant on COVAX had no option but to halt vaccination drives and delay second doses due to the export curb.
A world short of 190 million doses by the end of June, according to the United Nations children’s agency UNICEF, which coordinated the COVAX scheme. The shortage left poor countries even further behind, increasing vaccine inequity and complicating global efforts to tame a virus already spawning powerful variants. Reports of double- and even triple-mutant strains of the virus prompted concerns that what started in India would not end there.
Bangladesh’s vaccination drive accelerated in August after supply improved. The government inoculated 3.2 million people over six days in Bangladesh’s largest campaign covering almost every corner of the country.
DOWN, BUT NOT OUT
Pandemic pressure and shifts in global markets brought stiff challenges to the Bangladesh economy and the garment industry in particular.
There were signs of a slowdown, with the second half of 2019 showing negative growth compared to 2018. Then COVID-19 struck: in 2020, global lockdowns triggered order reductions, cancellations, payment delays, and renegotiation of terms. As the pandemic threatened the lives and livelihoods of Bangladeshi workers, many smaller, less well-funded factories closed their doors, and competition for smaller orders increased. The value of Bangladesh’s garment exports fell by 17 percent in the first year of the pandemic, representing revenue losses of up to $5.6 billion, according to McKinsey & Company.
Data from European and US imports indicate that Vietnam overtook Bangladesh in 2020, pushing Bangladesh’s RMG industry out of its position as the second-largest garment-exporting country in the world after China. Bangladesh’s clothing exports plummeted to a five-year low of $27.5 billion in 2020 from $33.1 billion a year earlier. Garment shipments rebounded to $35.8 billion in 2021.
Bangladesh’s RMG sector has moved away over the past decade from its dismal history of factory tragedies. A series of workplace tragedies took the lives of more than 1,000 garment workers and made headlines around the world. The 2012 Tazreen factory fire and the 2013 Rana Plaza factory collapse highlighted massive problems in working conditions, led some international buyers to stop sourcing from Bangladesh, and prompted the United States to withdraw its preferential tariff agreement.
Today, the RMG sector is a frontrunner in factory safety and value-chain responsibility, thanks to efforts launched in the aftermath of the disasters—including the Accord on Fire and Building Safety in Bangladesh, the Alliance for Bangladesh Worker Safety, and the RMG Sustainability Council. These measures led to the closure of hundreds of unsafe, bottom-tier factories and the scaling-up of remediation activities in many others.
In many areas, however, progress has been slow, and COVID-19 has highlighted, and perhaps exacerbated, the precarious position of many apparel workers. In April 2020, thousands of workers crossed the Padma River on packed ferries through Munshiganj’s Shimulia as they rushed back to Dhaka to save their jobs in garment factories in and around Dhaka in the midst of confusion over the pandemic lockdown.
The desperate workers from the southern districts did not care about social distancing amid a nationwide shutdown of offices, workplaces and transport services imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The searing images of workers taking a long journey on foot and not having the luxury of staying at home ignited comparisons to modern-day slavery.
Then again in July 2021, a new lockdown took effect, forcing hundreds of garment workers to come to work on foot. The roads in Dhaka were largely empty at the time. Factory owners made no transport arrangements for their employees, so most had to walk, while a few came by rickshaw. Factory owners explained it away: there was no need to provide transport as most of the workers live about 2-3 kilometres from the factories. Most workers commute on foot anyway and rent homes near the factories for the same reason, they said.
Bangladesh probably reversed a cavalcade of horrors. Real GDP growth accelerated, as pandemic-related restrictions were eased, led by a bounce in manufacturing and the services sector. On the demand side, exports and private consumption added speed to growth. High-frequency indicators showed signs of resilient recovery, although the pace of growth slowed modestly.
Consumer prices remained largely stable in FY21. Monetary policy remained accommodative. The fiscal year saw a substantial balance of payments. Foreign exchange reserves swelled to $48 billion, setting a new record in August.
The early days of the pandemic pared down Bangladesh’s anti-poverty gains. Some 50 million people were without food security. This number has risen during the pandemic. “We have done well in terms of food production, but there is much left to do if we are to achieve food equality,” said Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute.
Recent survey data point to persistent job losses and reduced earnings due to the pandemic, with a disproportionate impact on women, the World Bank said in a report.
COVID-19 outbreaks have repeatedly paralysed large swaths of the economy and added to worldwide supply chain disruptions. It could take us down a darker path as it seems to have called the shots not only in Bangladesh, but in the rest of the world. The Delta variant slowed growth. After Delta receded, growth rebounded. Then the Omicron variant started spreading across the globe, bringing a new sense of economic peril. This is still a pandemic economy, and it will be for quite a while.
Despite being hit by multiple waves of the virus, quick and decisive actions by the authorities, supported by the external environment, led to a much quicker rebound than Bangladesh’s regional peers. The optimistic outlook was also shared by local economists. The year 2021 was a year of recovery from the COVID doldrums.
PREPARE FOR THE FUTURE
The good news is always in short supply and more so in 2021 due to the pandemic. Here is one that shines through the gloom: the United Nations General Assembly in November 2021 adopted a resolution on Bangladesh’s graduation from the LDC category. As Bangladesh completed all procedures to exit the LDC category, it gave us a sense of pride because, 50 years ago, the newly independent nation was synonymous with poverty.
That was a “landmark achievement” in Bangladesh’s development journey, which coincided with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the nation’s independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation.
But the elevation to developing country status will not come without its challenges. Bangladesh is likely to lose 14.28 percent or about $6 billion worth of exports. Bangladesh has emerged among all graduating LDCs as the largest economy since the category was created in 1971 – the same year the country was born. And, as the graduating LDC, it is likely to confront bigger challenges. Then again, in the greater scheme of things, there’s always a trade-off.
Now that 2021 is behind us, Bangladesh must look to the future and confront the inevitable question – what are its plans once it graduates to developing country status in 2026? A cooling-off period after that means it will continue to get preferential market access to the European Union and the UK until 2031.
There is no doubt that graduation will occur. Is Bangladesh adequately prepared for what is to come after graduation? That’s for another time.
Arun Devnath is head of English news, bdnews24.com