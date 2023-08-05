Economic peril in pandemic

The emergence of the dreaded delta variant saw a severe second wave of infections and deaths. The Bangladesh government stepped in, imposing a series of lockdowns that brought much of the country to a standstill in the hopes of breaking the transmission chain. The decision was tough but inevitable.

But the measures seemed to have paid off. Not only have cases and deaths dwindled over time, but the economy also seemed to have rebounded, with most indicators turning positive. Economic growth bounced back to 6.94 percent in the year ended June 2021, much better than a year earlier.

But there was another monster lurking in the shadows. The Omicron variant found in November 2021 -- and the international response to its discovery -- led to an assumption that COVID-related disruptions to the economy may well last for years, not months.

Then there was India’s outbreak, an enormous tragedy for its own people. It’s also a catastrophe for the rest of the world. Ninety-two developing nations, including Bangladesh, depended on India, home to the Serum Institute, the world’s largest vaccine maker, for the doses to protect their own populations. India was caught in two jarring realities – pressure to meet global vaccine commitments and an even more pressing need to vaccinate its own population.

A surge of infections in Brazil and India, bringing death and suffering on a scale never seen before, was a reminder that controlling the virus was ultimately a global challenge. But much of the world was engaged in vaccine nationalism because vaccinating the world meant producing doses for upwards of 7 billion people, but no one articulated a means of making that goal achievable.

In January 2021, Bangladesh saw a silver lining in the gathering gloom. India officially handed over a consignment of about two million vaccine doses as a gift to Bangladesh, before sending any consignment purchased by the government -- a masterclass in vaccine diplomacy by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A supply was later constrained by India’s domestic obligations as the crisis reached epic proportions.

What we saw in India was a “perfect storm” of factors, including new and existing variants, a continuous stream of political rallies and religious gatherings with no social distancing or mask-wearing, and a general complacency on the part of the Indian government, which was slow to respond to a crisis in which it had prematurely claimed victory. That crisis affected poor nations from Kenya and Ghana to Bangladesh and Indonesia. The nations reliant on COVAX had no option but to halt vaccination drives and delay second doses due to the export curb.

A world short of 190 million doses by the end of June, according to the United Nations children’s agency UNICEF, which coordinated the COVAX scheme. The shortage left poor countries even further behind, increasing vaccine inequity and complicating global efforts to tame a virus already spawning powerful variants. Reports of double- and even triple-mutant strains of the virus prompted concerns that what started in India would not end there.

Bangladesh’s vaccination drive accelerated in August after supply improved. The government inoculated 3.2 million people over six days in Bangladesh’s largest campaign covering almost every corner of the country.