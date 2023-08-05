A Pandora's Box for parents in pandemic

“Children had no normal activities amid the pandemic. Many of them were suffering from vitamin D deficiency. All of this happened due to the pandemic restrictions. They were bored at home and just became cranky.”



"Why wouldn't the children gain weight when they keep ordering outside food through FoodPanda? Parents would try to dissuade them, and it would become a focal point for fights," she said.



Fourteen-year-old Tonni returned to her classes after a long break. It was then that everyone noticed her mental health complications. She could not socialise easily with others.



The long stay at home due to the pandemic affected Tonni’s personality and turned her into an introvert, said her mother Farzana Islam.



“I hope she’ll go back to herself once she meets everyone again,” she said, adding that the family was giving her some time to adjust and return to her usual self.



In addition to the physical and mental health of children, the pandemic has affected their emotional wellbeing and, above all, tarnished their relationship with their parents, said Dr Jebunnessa, herself a mother of three.



“They went crazy being stuck at home and every day (during the pandemic restrictions) they would ask me why I was going outside when they had to stay home. To a certain extent, we were losing our emotional connection. My kids wouldn’t run and hug me anymore when I returned home.”



“The schools are going to reopen soon and, with the necessary precautions, I’ll send my kids to school the moment they do,” said Dr Jebunnesa.