The Courtesy of Covering Up

TURNING POINT: Masking restrictions around the world began to loosen as more people were vaccinated against Covid-19.

MASK WEARING DURING THE PANDEMIC HAS CAST MODEST MUSLIM STYLE IN A NEW LIGHT.

These past two years saw most people’s lives turned upside down by Covid-19, and our lives at home and work are still undergoing one of the most radical shifts we’ve seen in generations. How we dress — and how our dress both reflects our values and affects the economy — has also begun to change, as we continue to mask up and tend toward a more protected lifestyle.

Interestingly, this metamorphosis sparked by a pandemic was always the norm for those who live an Islamic lifestyle, sometimes referred to as the “modest lifestyle.” Muslims, who have a collective spending power of about $2 trillion, are taught to embrace modesty with elegance as a form of dignified living. Now that covering for protection has become standard practice for many people, I believe it highlights the benefits that Islamic fashion has always offered, while helping to destigmatize and eliminate it as an excuse to judge those of us who wear it. I also believe this overlap will push Islamic fashion to become a bigger global player in defining style for years to come.

Muslims’ firm commitment to the modest lifestyle originates with the Quran verse in which Adam and Eve’s self-consciousness about being naked led them to cover. Islamic fashion serves a pragmatic purpose for Muslims, as it represents this “fitra,” or original state of purity. Yet Muslim attire has often come under attack. The Western world has called Muslim women weak and oppressed for covering their heads. Movements have been organized to ban the hijab, no matter the many occupations and dignified people who proudly cover their heads or faces without reproach: surgeons, nurses and bakers, who do so to protect people’s health; or even practitioners of other faiths like Jews, Catholics, Sikhs, Hindus and Buddhists. Imagine forcing Mother Teresa to remove her head scarf.