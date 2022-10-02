Lewandowski on target to give Barcelona a 1-0 win at Mallorca

Lewandowski, who joined Barca from Bayern Munich in July, became the first player to score in six consecutive LaLiga weeks since Ruud van Nistelrooy with Real Madrid in the 2006-07 season.

It was the Pole's ninth goal of the season, and eighth in the league. No player has scored eight goals in his first seven LaLiga games since Christian Vieri with Atletico Madrid in 1997.

Barcelona’s victory lifted them to the top of the table on 19 points, one ahead of Real Madrid who have a game in hand and host Osasuna on Sunday aiming to restore their lead.

Mallorca are 10th in the standings on eight points after seven games.

"It's a pity playing such a complete game like we did against one of the best teams in the world and not being able to go out with at least a point," Mallorca left back Jaume Costa told Movistar Plus.

Barca manager Xavi Hernandez had a major headache in selecting his matchday squad after several key players reported back from international duty nursing injuries