Spanish hotel rates surge 36% as tourism takes off in April
>> Reuters
Published: 25 May 2022 12:34 PM BdST Updated: 25 May 2022 12:34 PM BdST
Hotels in Spain increased their rates by 36% in April from a year ago, charging 96.3 euros ($103.4) per night on average around the Easter holidays that marked a long-awaited rebound of tourism after the COVID-19 pandemic, official data showed.
The average rate was also 15% higher than in April 2019, before the pandemic struck in early 2020, bringing global travel to a near halt and forcing the few hotels that remained open to significantly lower their rates.
The National Statistics Institute on Tuesday said rooms in five-star hotels cost 23% more than a year ago, averaging 226.5 euros per night. Ironically, staying in cheaper, two-star hotels was now 40% more expensive, with rates at 66 euros.
Hoteliers have been able to adjust their rates and cover the inflation and energy price rises thanks to a significant increase in foreign tourism, mostly from Britain and Germany, as the European countries eased or lifted travel restrictions.
In March and April this year, the number of clients staying in Spanish hotels rose more than five times from a year ago, and 40% of them were residents in the country, INE added.
Tourist arrivals in April were at 86% of pre-pandemic 2019 levels and some popular islands hosted the same number of holidaymakers as they did before the pandemic, according to official figures.
Spanish hotel chain Melia said last week that during the Easter week it recorded a global increase of 18% in its room rates. The Mallorca-based group expects to have better sales at its resort hotels in 2022 than in 2019.
- In Rome, new food and old sites beckon
- Saudi aims for 70m tourist visits this year
- Tourists return to Paris, but Asians, Americans stay away
- The future of space tourism is now. Well, not quite
- Is Cox's Bazar ready for the influx of Eid tourists?
- Tourism industry poised for rebound this Eid
- Welcome to a village with more booksellers than school pupils
- Returning to Florence with ‘the world’s most opinionated guide’
- In Rome, new food and old sites beckon
- Saudi Arabia aims for 70 million tourism visits this year
- Tourists return to Paris post-pandemic but Asians, Americans stay away
- The future of space tourism is now. Well, not quite
- After two barren years, Cox's Bazar is expected to overflow with tourists on Eid. Can it handle the load?
- Tourist favourite Thailand's recovery lags on COVID rule changes
Most Read
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police
- Teenage gunman kills 19 children and teacher at Texas elementary school
- Bangladesh names its longest bridge after Padma River as it opens on Jun 25
- Ban water taxis from ‘priceless’ Hatirjheel, High Court rules
- Bangladesh raises duty on imports as it cracks down on luxuries
- Russia launches all-out assault to encircle Ukraine troops in east
- BSMMU says no monkeypox case detected, warns of rumours
- Reserves rise slightly past $42bn as Bangladesh scrambles to calm a dwindling currency market
- Four trustees of North South University sent to jail, face grilling in embezzlement case
- Powerful American artillery enters the fight in Ukraine