Bangladesh aims to revive pandemic-hit tourism
Tabarul Huq, Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Aug 2020 09:01 PM BdST Updated: 02 Aug 2020 09:01 PM BdST
Bangladesh is exploring ways to kick-start tourism in line with the health and safety protocols after the coronavirus pandemic laid waste to the industry, inflicting billions of takas in losses.
A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) prepared in this regard is awaiting government approval. Meanwhile, the Cox's Bazar district administration is planning to reopen tourist spots with reduced capacity.
However, there remains a sense of scepticism about whether the panic-stricken people will visit the spots at all amid the crisis. Tour operators have said financial assistance is the first thing that is required to revive the ailing sector.
As a result, hundreds of hotels, motels, more than 2,000 food shops, markets, as well as thousands of tourism-dependent businesses were shuttered. More than 150,000 people, including about 40,000 officers and employees and over 150 tour operators, have become unemployed.
Cox's Bazar was left without tourists since the start of the lockdown on Mar 26, Abul Kalam Shikder, general secretary of Cox's Bazar Hotel-Motel and Guest House Owners' Association, told bdnews24.com. The situation is still the same, he said.
The Bangladesh International Hotel Association has claimed its hotels have suffered losses totalling an estimated Tk 25 billion so far due to the pandemic.
“There are no tourists in Cox’s Bazar. The number of guests in most hotels has dropped significantly. Many hotels have shut down,” Mohsin Haque Himel, secretary of the association, said.
However, discussions were underway with the district's deputy commissioner to revive the tourism sector after Eid, he said.
There are about 200 leisure resorts in the country, most of which are located in Gazipur.
If people want to visit them, they can do so by following the health directives, Mostafa Mahmud Ali, owner of ‘Chhuti’ resort, told bdnews24.com. "However, we doubt the resort will be able to fill even 10 percent of its capacity," he added.
"The government will give some instructions on how to accept tourists through the SOP. Before that, we need to get our businesses running. If the government does not provide any financial assistance, the industry will collapse.”
According to him, all sectors of tourism, except aviation, have suffered losses amounting to Tk 59 billion between January and mid-July.
The work of assessing the damage to the tourism industry and formulating a recovery plan with financial assistance for the victims is in its final stage, Mohammad Saiful Hasan, deputy director (Planning and Research) of Bangladesh Tourism Board, told bdnews24.com
“This recovery plan is huge. Guidelines are being prepared for its implementation.”
