Walmart and Adidas cargo aboard, one ship's voyage to avoid the Red Sea

Two shipping experts said such changes could have a long-term knock-on effect on how willing companies are to rely on the 154-year-old Suez Canal, which suffered a total blockage in 2021 that Maersk estimated cost $9 billion a day in lost trade.

Walmart, the world's biggest retailer, which had products including clothes on the Tanjong, told Reuters it was adjusting its supply chain "to help manage the recent shifts in shipping routes" and was focused on "maintaining inventory availability." It declined to provide details of the adjustments.

Even before the Houthi attacks, online fashion retailer ASOS had over the past year been sourcing more products from Britain and Morocco to cut transport times, the company said in response to questions about the impact of the delays. It said the hundreds of ASOS items coming from Asia on the Tanjong were unlikely to have included the most urgent 'trend' items.

Extended lead times could be factored into ASOS' purchasing decisions in the longer term, should the attacks persist, the company said.

As of Jan 17, Maersk and other shipping lines had diverted at least 523 container ships from the Red Sea, ShipsGo data shows, while LSEG data shows a nearly 60% drop in container traffic in the waterway. Delays extend to more seven weeks in some cases.

The fast-moving and low-margin apparel industry is particularly exposed to the Red Sea delays because spring collections need to be in warehouses this time of year, and summer garments should follow shortly.

Peter Sand, chief analyst at air and ocean freight rate benchmarking platform Xeneta, said apparel companies were increasingly moving time sensitive cargos like the spring fashion collection by air instead of ocean shipping to final destinations in response to the crisis.