As Russian missiles struck Ukraine, Western tech still flowed

While some of the more sophisticated Western chips in the Russian weapons have been subject to special export licensing requirements for years, the investigation found that many of the armaments also contain run-of-the-mill computer chips and other components found in consumer products. These are easily obtainable and in many cases aren't subject to export restrictions.

After the invasion, the United States and other countries banned high-tech exports to Russia to try to cripple its defence industry and tech companies announced that they had halted all exports to Russia. Yet the reporting team found that the flow of Western brand-name computer parts to Russia hasn't stopped, with thousands of shipments since the invasion of Ukraine. The shippers were mainly unauthorised suppliers, but they also included some manufacturers.

Reuters provided to AMD, Analog Devices, Infineon, Intel and Texas Instruments data from Russian customs records on shipments of their products to Russia that arrived after the invasion.

Three of the manufacturers – AMD, Analog Devices and Infineon – said they had launched internal investigations after Reuters provided the customs data showing thousands of recent shipments of their products to Russia by third-party sellers. Infineon and Texas Instruments said products that they had shipped were already in transit at the time of the invasion. Intel said goods it shipped were internal company deliveries before it ceased its Russian operations in early April.

Asked about their chips' use in Russian weapons systems, the companies said they comply with export controls and trade sanctions. Infineon said it was "deeply concerned should our products be used for purposes for which they were not designed." Intel said it "does not support or tolerate our products being used to violate human rights."

Russia's reliance on Western electronics for its weapon systems has been known for years. Moscow has a long history of acquiring smuggled military-grade parts from the United States, including costly specialised chips for satellites that can withstand radiation in space. On the day of the invasion, the White House announced that the United States and its allies were imposing "Russia-wide restrictions on semiconductors, telecommunication, encryption security, lasers, sensors, navigation, avionics and maritime technologies" that it said would "cut off Russia's access to cutting edge technology." Many non-military tech products, however, remain exempt.

Russia characterises the conflict as a special military operation meant to disarm Ukraine. Moscow has cast the sanctions as a hostile act and has denied targeting civilians.

A spokesman for the US Department of Commerce, which administers export restrictions, said, "The powerful export controls put in place by the US and 37 allies and partners are severely impacting Russia's access to items and technologies it needs to sustain its military aggression, including semiconductors. As time goes on and their stockpiles continue to diminish, our controls will bite even harder."

"We will remain vigilant and engaged with our allies and partners in enforcing our controls," he said.

MICROWAVE-OVEN CHIPS

The onboard computer system inside the cruise missile's black metal box shows that Russia doesn't just rely on state-of-the-art technology for its precision weaponry. For example, stamps on two of the Texas Instruments chips – which process digital signals – showed they were manufactured more than 30 years ago.

"For the most part, it's the same chips that you find in your car or your microwave," said a Ukrainian weapons expert with access to recovered Russian military gear.

Gehan Amaratunga, a professor of electrical engineering at the University of Cambridge, reviewed a list of more than 600 Western components compiled by RUSI and Reuters that were found in Russian weapons and military systems recovered in Ukraine. "They are mostly standard products which are dated and can be found in many industrial electronic systems," he said. "As such, they are not specialist military specification products."

Still, he added, "it is the reality that all standard integrated circuits can be used for both civilian and military purposes."

Despite what the West has described as an unprecedented series of strict sanctions against Russia, many commodity electronic components still aren't subject to export controls. And even if they are, there's a global galaxy of suppliers and traders in East Asia and other countries that are willing to ship them and are often beyond the control of Western manufacturers.

A review by Reuters of Russian customs records identified more than 15,000 shipments of Western electronic components that reached Russia after its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine through the end of May. The manufacturers included AMD, Analog Devices, Infineon, Intel and Texas Instruments.

The parts included microprocessors, programmable chips, storage devices and other items, according to the Russian customs data.

Russia itself has made no secret of its desire to continue the flow of imported Western tech products. In June, President Vladimir Putin signed a law to permit Russian companies to import electrical goods and their components without the patent owners' permission.