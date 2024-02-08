Indians risk illegal 'donkey' migration to chase American Dream

In Sumit Bhanwala's village in northern India, pictures of the Statue of Liberty adorn facades and tractors display stars and stripes bumper stickers - a way to let neighbours know that sons, brothers and nephews have made it to the United States.

For 25-year-old Bhanwala, the images are a source of inspiration as he prepares for an arduous, months-long journey to sneak across the US border - an odyssey that will cost his family tens of thousands of dollars in fees to people smugglers.

"America is the solution. Look around you," he said, pointing out the modern multistorey houses that have sprung up in the village in Haryana state thanks to remittances sent from migrants already overseas.

He is among a growing number of young Indians - mostly men from the northern states of Punjab and Haryana, and Gujarat in the west - migrating illegally to countries including the United States, Canada and Britain in search of better-paid jobs.

A record 96,917 Indians were caught or expelled last year trying to cross into the United States, up from 30,662 in 2021, according to US Customs and Border Protection. It is not clear how many more managed to cross the border.

Aware of the risk of failure, Bhanwala declined to share details of his journey plan - fearing it could jinx his travels.

Instead, he showed off a new pair of hiking boots, a puffer jacket and a big blue rucksack purchased for the trip, and recounted his reasons for deciding to go.

"I've been unemployed for six months ... There's nothing here for me," Bhanwala, a political science graduate, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation at his home in Dhatrath, which lies some 150 km (93 miles) from the capital, New Delhi.

Bhanwala wanted to be a policeman, but gave up after question papers for a recruitment exam in 2021 were leaked to other candidates - dampening his hopes of success.

"I lost all faith in the recruitment process, and thought 'enough is enough'," said Bhanwala, whose father sold the family's farmland and borrowed money from a loan shark to pay a people smuggler 5 million rupees ($60,175) for the trip.

In interviews with 32 people in seven Haryana villages, most cited unemployment and a lack of skilled, well-paid jobs as the motive driving hundreds of men to leave via the "donkey" route - a long, roundabout journey designed to dodge border controls.

India's unemployment rate has been steadily falling since 2018, but rural joblessness remains a problem - especially among the young. Both joblessness and underemployment are a key concern for authorities ahead of a general election due by May.

The number of Indians betting it all to migrate to wealthy countries is as much about aspiration as fleeing poverty, migration experts say.

"People are trying to find better job prospects wherever they get them ... even if that means doing low-end jobs abroad ... just for better pay," said Rahul Verma, a fellow at New Delhi-based Centre for Policy Research (CPR).

The federal labour ministry did not respond to requests for comment.