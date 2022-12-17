Lack of recognition further marginalises religions with smaller followings

“We’ve seen the number of Sansarek followers decline over the past two decades. At the same time, a new awakening is occurring among the young Mandi generation and many are identifying themselves as Sangsarek.”

“The Sangsarek philosophy is not just human-centric, it is animistic worship of all worldly life intertwined with each other. The same can be said about Sari, Sarna and Niam Chhonang. I simply want everybody to be able to identify themselves as they wish to be. I urge for the recognition of people’s right to self-identification.”

ACCEPTANCE OF RELIGION

Sari and Sarna followers outnumber Sangsarek practitioners by a huge margin and are generally known as Sanatan Santal people.

Manik Saren, secretary of information and research at Jatiya Adivasi Parishad, said: “We’ve been demanding that Sari and Sarna be recognised as a Sari-Sarna religion for a long time. The followers of the religion are forced to identify themselves as Sanatan or Hindu.”

The people from the Kheroyal, or Mundari language family are all parts of religious minorities, such as Santal, Munda, Kol, Mahali, Kurmi, Bheel, Hoand Bhumij. Of them, almost half of the Santal community converted to Christianity but the rate is lower among others.

Santal numbers are close to the Bengali population in the country’s north. They identify themselves as followers of Sari Dharam, while others say they are part of Sarna. The Santal people from West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand also identify themselves as Sarna. Both of these are ancient nature-worshipping faiths of the Indian subcontinent, said Manik, who was born in a Santal family.

Manik got married in the Sar Sagune Biha tradition of the Kheroyal people. But the religion has no documented recognition, and thus lacks ways for government registration.

“The marriage method will only be accepted if the religious identity is,” said Tarun Khokan Switen Murmu, who lives in Australia for higher studies.

“We’re unable to give our ethnic identity. We were forced to call Bangla our native language at the start of our education during our childhood. The census doesn’t mention the Santal religion. We have to call Bangla our language and the Constitution refers to us as minorities.”

He said the government census varies greatly from that of the Bangladesh Adivasi Forum and Jatiya Adivasi Parishad.

According to this year’s census, Bangladesh is home to 129,048 Santal people but in 1991, the figure was above 200,000.

“There can be no reason for the population to decline for over a decade. But our populace is never presented properly in the census. The Adivasi Parishad’s stats say more than 500,000 Santal live in the country and at least half of them follow Sari-Sarna, which the census fails to even mention.”

Khokan and Manik both think the total followers of Sari-Sarna followers from Santal and other groups are well over 300,000.

THE ENDANGERED RELIGION OF THE KHASIS

In Khasi traditional religion Niam Khasi, also known as Jaintia, the principal deity is U Blei Nongthaw, who they believe is formless and the Supreme creator of the whole universe.

There are 12,421 ‘Khasias’ or Khasis in Bangladesh as per the latest census. However, the actual number is more than double, according to Subimal Longdkiri, a leader of the ethnic group.

Subimal, a lawyer by profession, lives in Madhabkunda village of Moulvibazar’s Borolekha Upazila, where almost everyone aside from his family has converted to other religions.

Almost all of the Khasis hail from the greater Sylhet district. Subimal believes that thousands of Khasis still practise their traditional religion in the country.

"There are one or two families in every Khasi village who have not yet converted," he said. “However, Jaintiapur in Sylhet has the largest number of ‘Chhonang’ people.”

Sanchita Yangyung, a teacher at Vitri Khel Govt Primary School in Jaintiapur, said that everyone in their Khasi neighbourhood is ‘Niam Chhonang’ or Niam Khasi. They are about 300 in number.

‘Hakatai’ is the biggest religious festival of the Niam Khasi. The followers celebrate it on the seventh day of the fortnight in the Hindu lunar calendar in the month of Magh, the tenth month in the Bengali calendar, in memory of the forefathers, seeking peace for their souls and for their own well-being.

On that day, fruits, cakes and other foods are offered to God and the dead. Currently, the festival is not held anywhere else except Jaintiapur.

MROS RELIGION, BOTH OLD AND NEW, IS NOT IN CENSUS

Among the different ethnic minority communities of the Chattogram Hill Tracts, the Mros are the fourth most populous after the Chakma, Marma and Tripura tribes. Their number is about 52,455 according to the latest census report.

In 1984, a young man named Manlay Mro established the ‘Krama’ faith which is currently the most followed religion among the Mros. Converted Christians rank second, while the rest are Buddhists.

Changyung Murung, general secretary of Bangladesh Indigenous Students’ Action Forum, said many of the followers of the old religion of the Mro identify themselves as Buddhists. However, it is not like traditional Buddhism.

The Mros call their old religion 'Shungnam Ri'. ‘Shungnam’ in the Mro language means God and ‘Ri’ means ritual. However, those who still practise their old religion "feel hesitant" to introduce themselves even among other Mros, said Changyung, a student of Dhaka University's Management Information Systems Department.

Shungnam Ri followers worship in canals, forests, and mountains to appease the deities of nature. Their religion can also be called a naturalistic religion.

However, the Changyung family follows the Krama religion.

The Mro people believe their alphabet was eaten by a cow. They celebrate a festival in which a cow is sacrificed in memory of the occasion.

“Manlay came and claimed that he had brought the alphabet from Kramadi. Not only that, but he also brought a scripture. So cow slaughter should be stopped,” Changyung said.

However, highlighting that followers of neither Shungnam Ri nor Krama are noted according to their religion in the census, Changyung said, "I studied Christianity. Many people also receive academic education about Buddhism. But the Kramas want to study their religion in school.”

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION SAYS

The followers of these religions that are outside the mainstream in Bangladesh want the right to adopt, practice, propagate and identify themselves according to their own religion. Everyone has the right to practise their religion in the constitution of the state.

Supreme Court lawyer Pervez Hashem referred to Article 41 of the Constitution that states “every citizen has the right to adopt, practise or propagate any religion”.