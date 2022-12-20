Climate-conscious Indians tap carbon credits for greener fun

For her 50th birthday, Sonia Sandhu-Torre threw a party for family and friends - and promised herself one important gift: a carbon-neutral celebration.

"I had 50 guests who were taking flights and cars to reach the party destination," said Sandhu-Torre, who hosted the bash last month at a palace-turned-hotel in western Rajasthan.

"I wanted to celebrate but was acutely aware of how big the carbon footprint of my party would be. I wanted to do something because I believe that every measure we take now will matter in the future," she explained.

She was able to bag her "perfect present" using Climes, a climate tech start-up that offers individuals and companies the possibility of becoming "climate-friendly" by buying carbon offsets online.

New businesses like Climes, Lowsoot and WOCE are seeking to grab a share of India's growing sales of carbon credits, sought by climate-conscious consumers who want to green everything from their travel to weddings and online purchases.