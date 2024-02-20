    বাংলা

    Microsoft to expand its AI infrastructure in Spain with $2.1 billion investment

    The move comes on the heels of its announcement of a 3.2 billion euros AI-focused investment in Germany, spanning the next two years

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Feb 2024, 02:40 AM
    US software giant Microsoft will expand its artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure in Spain through an investment of $2.1 billion in the next two years, the company's Vice Chair and President Brad Smith said in a post on social media site X.

    The move comes on the heels of its announcement of a 3.2 billion euros ($3.45 billion) AI-focused investment in Germany, spanning the next two years.

    Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for further details on the investment in Spain.

    "Our investment is beyond just building data centers, it's a testament to our 37-year commitment to Spain, its security, and development and digital transformation of its government, businesses, and people," Smith said.

